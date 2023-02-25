Closer.
While Frontier Community College swept the East Central College baseball Falcons Tuesday in Union, ECC got closer to earning its first win of the season.
Frontier beat the Falcons (0-6) in the opener, 15-1, and held on to take the second game, 10-8.
Thursday’s home doubleheader against State Fair Community College was postponed.
East Central stays home this weekend with games against Three Rivers. On Saturday, the Falcons will play one seven-inning game and one nine-inning game starting at noon. The teams play one nine-inning game at Taco Bell Field with a noon start.
East Central then hosts John Wood for two seven-inning games Tuesday at noon.
Second Game
Frontier jumped out to a four-run lead in the top of the first, but East Central got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning.
Frontier added one run in the second and two in the third before East Central exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third.
Frontier retook the lead in the fourth with two runs and added a final run in the sixth.
The Falcons outhit Frontier, 10-7. Frontier made three errors to East Central’s one.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) started and pitched three innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) suffered the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) pitched the last 1.1 innings, hitting a batter and striking out two.
Offensively, Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College), Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) each had two hits. Leach tripled while Jennings and Shannon both doubled.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Caidyn Ferrell (Benilde St. Margarets, Minnetonka, Minnesota), Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) each singled.
Colombo, Jennings, Ferrell and Owen Smith (Lindbergh) walked.
Leach and Austin McKim (Linn) were hit by pitches.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) had a sacrifice fly.
Leach scored two runs. Colombo, Shannon, Jennings, Ferrell, Rogers and Sisk scored once.
Jennings and Sisk drove in two runs. Leach, Terilli, Colombo and Rogers each had one RBI.
First Game
The visiting team dominated the opening game, beating the Falcons, 15-1.
Frontier jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first two frames, scoring four in the first and one in the second. The big inning was the fourth, when Frontier added seven runs. Three more crossed the plate in the fifth.
East Central’s run came in the bottom of the sixth.
Frontier outhit East Central, 11-6. The Falcons made two errors to Frontier’s one.
Terilli and Jennings each had two hits. Jennings doubled as did Orman. Landen Roberts (St. Clair, Jefferson College) singled.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Colombo and Ferrell walked. Turner stole a base.
Shannon scored the East Central run.
On the hill, ECC sent five pitchers out.
Garret Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connor State Community College) started and went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and five walks. He fanned one.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit) got two outs, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Brett Farmer (Creekside Christian, Stockbridge, Georgia) got one out, a strikeout, while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out four.