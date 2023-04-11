Pacific’s first game at the East Robertson Baseball Classic had plenty of offense to go around Friday.
Pacific (7-2) fell to Friendship Christian (16-6) of Lebanon, Tennessee, in the Indians’ first game at the event in Cross Plains, Tennessee, 12-9.
The Indians put together an early lead with one run in the first inning and two in the top of the third, but the Commanders tied it with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Pacific forged back ahead with one run in the fourth, but the Commanders surged back with an eight-run rally in the home half.
The Indians put together a five-run rally in the top of the fifth, and Friendship Christian scored the game’s final run in the bottom half.
Pacific collected 11 hits, led by a pair of three-hit performances by Trevor Klund and Ayden Biedenstein.
Both singled three times.
Klund also walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Biedenstein walked once.
Ethan Broser singled twice and walked once.
Colton Kossuth doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in three.
Andrew Payne singled and collected two RBIs.
Weston Kulick also singled.
Ethan Simpson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Broser was the pitcher of record. In four innings, he allowed 11 runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks with one hit batter and two strikeouts.
Cayden Matthes pitched two innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.
Tate Tidwell was the winning pitcher for Friendship Christian. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Adam Gordon pitched 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one unearned run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
At the plate, Gordon launched a pair of home runs for the Commanders.
Quin Long homered once.
Storm Sellars, Mason Hallum and Elijah Stockton each doubled.
JJ Pruneau singled twice.
Knox Hayslip and Hallum both singled once.
Caleb Kring, Stockton, Gordon and Hayslip each walked.
Sellars was hit by a pitch.
Chase Eakes, Sellars, Stockton and Gordon all crossed the plate twice.
Hallum, Long and Kring scored once time each.
Gordon finished with four RBIs.
Pruneau and Long each drove in two runs. Sellars, Hallum and Hayslip added one RBI apiece.
Sellars and Eakes each stole a base.
After playing three more times in Tennessee over the weekend, Pacific returns to Missouri for a 4:30 p.m. road game at Parkway West Wednesday.
