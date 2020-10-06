Five goals came from five different sources Tuesday.
The good news for Pacific (4-3-2) was three of those goals came from Pacific sources in a 3-2 nonconference win at Hillsboro (2-8).
The Indians scored twice in the first half and led 2-1 at the intermission.
Gavin Bukowsky, Jacob Sauvage and Conner Bartel scored the three Pacific goals.
Bartel, a freshman, broke a 2-2 tie with his goal in the 77th minute.
“With about four minutes to go, our freshman Conner Bartel was able to put one away to seal the deal,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “This was set up nicely by a string of passes from the midfield to Bukowsky who found Bartel. This was Conner’s first varsity action. He is fearless as a freshmen and really gets after it on the field. He will be seeing a lot more playing time going forward.”
Bukowsky, Sauvage and Cade Bell were all credited with assists.
Jared Hootman recorded 10 saves for the Indians to earn the win.
“Defensively, I like the way Blake Bearden ran things,” Knott said. “He’s just a smart defender.”
Hillsboro’s goals were scored by Sergio Cruz and Colton Leonard, each of whom also gained an assist.
Hillbsboro goalkeeper AJ Krasensky made 10 stops.
Pacific played a key Four Rivers Conference match with Union Thursday and is next scheduled to host St. Clair Monday at 5 p.m.