Sophomore Alex Fregalette shot his way into a ninth place tie to lead the Washington golf Blue Jays Monday.
Washington shot a combined 360 to finish 16th in the team standings during the annual Bulldog Battle at WingHaven Country Club.
Chaminade was the top team at the event with a score of 290, followed by Francis Howell (300), CBC (302), Lafayette (305) and SLUH (308) rounding out the top five.
Chaminade’s Ryan Walsh won the event with 65 strokes, finishing seven under par.
Fregalette carded a 74, ending in a five-way tie for ninth place with Westminster Christian Academy’s Jack Wooldridge, DeSmet’s Colby Sauer, Lafayette’s Trip Sanfelippo and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Joe Friedel.
Junior Haiden Bean was Washington’s No. 2 golfer on the day, finishing tied for 74th with a 91.
Junior Jake Rhodes turned in a 95 on his round to finish in a tie for 83rd.
Jackson Straatmann’s 100 and Nick Lucido’s 101 rounded out the Washington scoresheet, tying for 91st and 94th place respectively.
The Blue Jays tee off again Tuesday, hosting St. Francis Borgia Regional and North Point in a tri meet at Wolf Hollow Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.