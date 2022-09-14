The St. James softball Lady Tigers got their conference schedule started in the win column Thursday.
St. James (1-1, 1-0) won on the road at St. Clair (0-7, 0-2), 15-0.
The Lady Tigers rallied for four runs in the first inning, three in the second and eight in the third.
Alexus Freeman pitched a perfect game in the circle, striking out seven batter with no hits and no walks in three innings.
Freeman also led St. James at the plate with a double, a single and two runs scored.
Jacey Spurgeon doubled while Martiera Curtis and Baylee Maxwell each added a single.
