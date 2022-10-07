The Blackcats were not conducive to turning the luck around for the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs Monday.
The Blackcats were not conducive to turning the luck around for the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs Monday.
Fredericktown (8-10) won at home against St. Clair (0-18), 24-3.
St. Clair put together four hits int he contest, singles from Janessa Avila, Gabby Marler, Cylee Schatzler and Lindsay Simpson.
Liberty McKenzie and Simpson each drove in a run.
Avila, Marler and Schatzler did the scoring.
Nicole Mutschler walked twice.
Avari Hemker and Alyssa Jesionowski each drew a walk.
