Don’t let a Blackcat cross your bracket.
It turned out to be bad luck for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs (6-15), who had their season ended by Fredericktown (11-12) Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 quarterfinals, 46-36.
The host Blackcats trailed St. Clair, 12-8 after one quarter, but took the lead in the second period for a 22-20 edge at halftime.
After three quarters, Fredericktown remained ahead, 33-28.
“The game was close throughout but they made free throws at the end to push it to 10,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It was a one-possession game with two minutes left. We got into a little foul trouble in the second quarter and gave up a run at the end of the first half to go into the half down two. Chase (Walters) and Zach (Browne) attacked the basket hard and led us offensively.”
Fredericktown advanced to play top-seeded Ste. Genevieve Monday in the district semifinals.
Walters concluded the season with his eighth double-double, leading the Bulldogs with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He also recorded two blocks.
Browne scored 12 points, adding nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.
Blaine Downey netted three points with one rebound.
Anthony Broeker and Wes Hinson each posted two points and four rebounds. Hinson added seven assists.
Austin Dunn finished with two points and three assists.
Isaac Nunez recorded one rebound.
“We played well defensively and rebounded the ball well, but we couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Isgrig said. “Our record obviously wasn’t what we wanted it to be but this was a great group of kids to be around every day. They never gave up, never quit and battled all season long.”
Four seniors graduate from the program.
“They all gave everything they had to our program and have tremendous character,” Isgrig said. “Chase, Wes, Zach, and Blaine all have made a big impact at our school in multiple sports and they have bright futures ahead of them. In a tough season like this, sometimes kids quit competing, but we never had to worry about that with this team. They went hard every practice and every game. We return a lot of kids next year and we are going to work hard this offseason and be ready to go next season.”
Fredericktown’s statistics were not available at print deadline.