Four Rivers Conference boys basketball coaches have made their decisions.
And the 2022-23 FRC boys basketball team has been selected.
The league had four major honors this season with Hermann claiming two.
Hermann senior Parker Anderson was named the league’s player of the year.
For the season, Anderson averaged 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Hermann junior Nolan Brune was selected for the FRC’s sixth man award. Brune averaged 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Pacific senior forward Quin Blackburn was named the defensive player of the year. Blackburn averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots and two assists per game. He missed the first part of the season due to injury, but came back to play in five of the seven league contests.
Chris Simmons, who guided Union to the outright league title, and his school’s second FRC title in a row, was named the coach of the year.
Union went 16-11 overall, 6-1 in the Four Rivers Conference race. The Wildcats finished a game in front of Hermann for the title.
Pacific and Owensville tied for third at 4-3 in FRC games.
Sullivan, St. Clair and St. James tied for fifth at 3-4. New Haven rounded out the standings at 0-8.
Selected to the FRC first team were:
• Hermann’s Anderson.
• Union junior Ryan Rapert.
• Pacific’s Blackburn.
• St. James senior Peyton Gruver.
• Owensville senior Will Lauth.
• Hermann senior Conner Coffey.
• Sullivan senior Sam Summers.
• St. Clair senior Jordan Rodrigue.
All first-team players were unanimous award-winners.
Second-team picks were:
• Owensville senior Bryce Payne.
• Pacific senior Jack Meyer.
• Union junior Kieran Wors.
• Sullivan senior Gavin Dace.
• New Haven senior Andrew Rethemeyer.
• St. Clair senior Isaac Nunez.
• Union junior Ozzie Smith.
