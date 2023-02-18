While the calendar might have read Valentine’s Day, Tuesday turned out to be upheaval day in the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball race.
Two of the top three teams in the standings tumbled, setting up a potentially wild finish in the league.
While Union already has a share of the title, three other teams (Hermann, Pacific and Sullivan) still have a chance to claim at least a share of the league title.
And they’ll be in action against each other Friday.
Tuesday’s league results were:
• Owensville 45, Union 38.
• Sullivan 51, Pacific 41.
• Hermann 53, New Haven 32.
• St. Clair 61, St. James 55.
Six of the league’s eight teams have played six conference games. Only Sullivan and Owensville have two to play.
That leaves the FRC standings looking like this:
1. Union 5-1.
2. Hermann 4-2.
2. Pacific 4-2.
4. Sullivan 3-2.
5. St. James 3-3.
6. Owensville 2-3.
7. St. Clair 2-4.
8. New Haven 0-6.
Union can put everything to rest with a win Friday night at Sullivan, winning the FRC title outright.
However, that might be harder than expected. Union last won in Sullivan in 2019, but historically has had a tough time against the Eagles.
Sullivan also has something to play for, and can share the league title if it can win its final two games.
Hermann, which became the first boys team in the conference to reach 20 wins by beating New Haven, has a showdown at home Friday against Pacific. That will knock one of the two out of contention for the league title, but the other could share if Union falls.
Sullivan has the biggest task among the four title contenders. The Eagles host Union Friday, but have to travel to Owensville Tuesday. And, the Dutchmen have shown that they can upset the league’s top teams.
With three league losses, Owensville and St. James can do nothing more than play spoiler. They play each other Friday in Owensville. The Dutchmen play their last FRC game Tuesday at home against Sullivan.
Meanwhile, St. Clair hosts New Haven Friday in a matchup of the two teams at the bottom of the league standings.
