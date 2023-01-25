Malachi Frazier reached the title bout at 144 pounds Saturday to lead the Union Wildcats at the Pacific Boys Wrestling Invitational.
Malachi Frazier reached the title bout at 144 pounds Saturday to lead the Union Wildcats at the Pacific Boys Wrestling Invitational.
Union sent 10 wrestlers to the meet with Frazier’s runner-up finish leading the way.
Trey Ladymon (165) placed third with Brody Sitze (175) finishing fourth.
In the team standings, Union scored 67 points to finish ninth among 12 schools.
Whitfield won the title with 293.5 points while Carl Junction was second at 266.5. North Point (204), Washington (195.5) and Wentzville Liberty (155) rounded out the top five.
Pacific (94.5) finished immediately in front of Union while Vianney was behind at 47.
Frazier won his opener by a 5:41 pin against Rockwood Summit’s James DeLuca.
Frazier then pinned Vianney’s Connor Hanlon in the quarterfinals in 1:27.
In the semifinals, Frazier won an 8-5 decision over North Point’s Logan Redel.
Whitfield’s Rome Tate pinned Frazier in 1:11 in the title match.
Ladymon won three of his four contested bouts. He opened with a 12-6 decision over Wentzville Liberty’s Trenton Williams and then posted an 11-1 major decision over Rockwood Summit’s Buckley Rohan.
North Point’s Jackson Sapp pinned Ladymon in 1:53 in the semifinals. Ladymon bounced back to pin Peyton Shaver of Festus in 2:45, taking third.
Sitze went 1-1 in pool matches. He pinned Kolton Martin of Wentzville Liberty in 3:43, but lost in 3:46 to Rockwood Summit’s Jason Kirk.
Sitze pinned Josh McDermott of Carl Junction in the quarterfinals in 1:48, before losing his final two matches. Brody Williams of North Point edged Sitze in the semifinals, 5-4. Kirk then pinned Sitze in 1:46.
Killian Cordia (285) placed seventh, winning his final match by a medical forfeit over De Soto’s Isaac Foeller. He lost a 10-3 decision to Foeller in pool action before losing by pins to Wentzville Liberty’s Matthew Craig and Webster Groves’ Patrick Brown.
Kurl Conato (132) and Michael Alvarado (157) both finished eighth.
Conato was injured in his pool match against De Soto’s Trenton Hunter and was unable to return.
Alvarado won his opener, a 3:24 pin against Pacific’s Austin Tennyson, but lost his next four. Washington’s Casey Olszowka and Whitfield’s Noah Bourke won by technical falls. Lucas Mercurio of Festus posted a pin and Owen Dalpoas of Vianney earned a major decision.
Logan Garrett (120), Alonzo Gregory (138), Cayden Roesch (150) and Traven St. Clair (190) each placed 12th. None won a contested match.
