Led by two All-Americans, the Franklin County Jets Track and Field Club sent 11 to the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, between July 31 and Aug. 6.
The team featured athletes from Union, St. Clair and Pacific.
Athletes on the Jets ranged from ages 13-17.
McKenna Lay, of Pacific, earned All-American honors in the javelin by placing third.
Sach Wolf, a Pacific sophomore this fall, also earned All-American status by placing fifth in the decathlon (15-16 year old division).
Additional Jets competitors at the event included Union’s Ella Coppinger, St. Clair’s Alex Reinhold and Kaylee Rampani and Pacific’s Maddie Rush, Cody Stahl, Alyssa Chandler, Aubrey Harris and Lexi Lay.
“The Jets leaders Jo and Jeremey Lay from Pacific would like to say a special thank you to Coaches Stacey Ayers, Mike Olszowka, Jim Ogle, Sarah (Meiners) Hurt, Darrell Lewis, Keith Pardeck, Stephanie Droege, and Jacob Cowsert for the time spent mentoring these kids this past summer.” Jeremey Lay wrote. “A lot of expertise was offered, and the kids greatly benefited from their time this summer.”
Vincent Bingham, the new track and cross country head coach at Pacific, also assisted the Jets in expanding beyond the club’s primary focus on distance running to also offer sprints, hurdles, throwing and multi-event training.