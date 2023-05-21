For nearly two decades, Debbie Frank has helped St. Francis Borgia softball head coaches.
Now, she will get the chance to lead the Lady Knights.
Frank was named the new Borgia head coach this week.
“I am excited to head the Borgia softball program,” Frank said. “I am grateful for 10 years as assistant with Stan Westhoff and the past nine years with Andrew Eggert. I worked with and learned from the best.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand feels Frank is a good choice for the position.
“We are excited to have Debbie lead our softball program,” Arand said. “She has put in a lot of time and effort for the last 19 years as an assistant coach, and it’s her turn to take over and put her stamp on the program.”
Borgia went 14-13 last season, reaching the Class 3 District 5 semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Fatima.
Eggert stepped down to spend more time with family after going 130-80 over nine seasons as the head coach. He will retain his position as an assistant coach with the baseball team.
The Lady Knights have two championship factor points, meaning the team will play in its native enrollment classification next season.
The Lady Knights were 8-17 in 2021 and 7-6 in 2020.
Borgia had a five-year run of recording 15 or more wins between 2015 and 2019, winning district titles in 2017 and 2018.
