Shooting a team score of 336, the Francis Howell Vikings pillaged the field Monday in the Union Boys Golf Tournament at Birch Creek Golf Club.
All five Francis Howell golfers finished with individual medals as well, placing in the top 10.
Francis Howell won by 35 strokes over runners-up St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific.
Both the Knights and Indians shot 371 to tie for second.
Fourth place went to Sullivan at 389, and Union finished fifth at 391.
The rest of the team scores were St. James (399), St. Clair (431), Hillsboro (437), Hermann (441), Waynesville (469), Capital City (529) and Owensville (570). Owensville did not have a full team.
The overall medalist was Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, who shot 77, five strokes over par.
Francis Howell had the runner-up, Augie Johnson, who shot 80.
Tying for third were Francis Howell’s Brody Vondera, Pacific’s Jared Hootman and Waynesville’s Tristan Creson at 84.
Borgia’s Clayton Swartz and Francis Howell’s Colin Pini tied for sixth at 85.
Francis Howell’s Matthew Castro and Jack Pipkins tied for eighth at 87.
Union’s Garrett Klenke and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock each shot 90 to tie for the final medalist spots.
Borgia’s other golfers were Will Warden (94), Sam Tuepker (95), Austin Cooper (97) and Carter Lange (116).
Pacific’s other golfers were Gage Crowell (92), Gavin Bukowsky (96), Jake Sauvage (99) and Trevor Hill (118).
Sullivan’s other golfers were Kaleb White (96), Charlie Lohden (97), Luke Todd (106) and Logan Watters (112).
Union’s other golfers were Trevor Baker (98), Jace Pipes (99), Will Herbst (102) and Connor Trybus (112).
Golfing for St. James were Wilson McDaniel (91), Hunter Redburn (97), Harrison Jones (102), Ryan Spurgeon (109) and Jacob Rinehart (110).
Ryan Bozada led St. Clair at 99. Other Bulldogs were Blaine Downey (101), Cole Venable (109), Erik Kennedy (122) and Caleb Hinson (122).
Golfing for Hillsboro were AJ Krasnesky (99), Elija Rogers (111), Werner Finder (111) and Mason Watkins (116).
Hermann’s other golfers were Allyson Hollorah (108), Holden Ash (119), Max Miller (137) and Woody Heldt (165).
Waynesville other golfers were David Bennett (112), Isaac Peterson (135), Linden Fields (138) and Rien Franks (144).
Capital City golfers were Grant Dixon (119), Parker Noble (132), Brodie Bonnie (134), Alfred Johnson (144) and Aaron Birdsong (152).
Owensville had three golfers. Tyler Perkins shot 129. Connnor Long was next at 131. William Mogensen shot 148.