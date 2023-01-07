Opening the new year on the road against a Class 4 school, the Union wrestling teams fell Tuesday at Francis Howell.
The host Vikings won the boys meet, 54-21. In the girls meet, Francis Howell also prevailed, 42-12.
Boys
Four Wildcats won their matches in the varsity meet.
• Michael Alvarado (157) earned a 5-2 decision over Camden Galati.
• Trey Ladymon (165) pinned Michael Gratta in 1:33.
• Brody Sitze (175) pinned Grady Colombatto in 3:40.
• Killian Cordia (285) pinned Anthony Wojewoda in 0:44.
Six Wildcats lost their bouts.
• Francis Howell’s Diogo Freiria (120) pinned Union’s Logan Garrett in 3:57.
• Brayden Eikermann (132) pinned Union’s Kurl Conato in 2:27.
• Carson Miller (138) pinned Union’s Alonzo Gregory in 0:34.
• Cooper Corley (144) pinned Union’s Malachi Frazier in 1:49.
• Gian Lucca Woody (150) pinned Union’s Cade Knese in 0:28.
• Irvin Heggemann (190) pinned Union’s Traven St. Clair in 3:18.
Francis Howell’s Jack Tilton (106), Caden Helton (113) and Gavin Collum (126) were unopposed. Both teams were open at 215.
Union’s Cayden Roesch (150) pinned Aden Eldridge in 0:58 in an exhibition match.
Union’s Adam Briggs (113), Brayden Major (120) and Louis Zimmermann (144) lost their bouts.
Girls
In the girls meet, Union captured one of the four contested bouts.
Destiny Vlcek (235) pinned Katie Betz in 5:15.
Union’s other win was posted by Gianna Schreck (170), who was unopposed.
In the other contested bouts:
• Francis Howell’s Caroline Farris (110) pinned Union’s Josey Alfermann in 2:28.
• Jenna Smith (130) pinned Union’s CJ Sullivan in 2:55.
• Bailey Bridges (140) pinned Union’s Trysten Pope in 1:56.
Francis Howell also won four uncontested matches with Bailey Burbes (105), Evie Ryan (115), Liv Gichuhi (120), Calais Smith (135) winning those bouts.
