The Francis Howell baseball Vikings extended a winning streak to six games Wednesday at the expense of Washington.
The Blue Jays (12-15) fell in both games of a doubleheader on the road, 5-4 and 10-1. The first game lasted two extra innings before the hosts were able to score the deciding run.
Francis Howell Head Coach Tony Perkins recorded his 600th career win during the doubleheader.
First game
Leo Humbert’s bases-loaded single with one out sent Caleb Miller home for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Francis Howell opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The score stuck at 3-0 until Washington rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead.
However, Howell retaliated with a game-saving score in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up and force the extra frames.
Grant Trentmann tossed 6.1 winnings for the Blue Jays, allowing four unearned runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out five.
“Trentmann did a great job commanding the zone,” Gough said.
Ian Junkin tossed two innings and allowed one run on two hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Washington recorded six hits in the contest — a Gavin Matchell double and five singles from Aden Pecka, Landon Boston, Trentmann, Ethan Stellhorn and Luke Kleekamp.
Will Lingle drew two walks. Pecka and Hanon Jarvis each walked once.
Trentmann and Sam Paule were hit by pitches.
Pecka and Trentmann each stole a base.
Paule, Matchell, Lingle and Trentmann each scored a run.
Matchell was credited with an RBI.
Second game
The Vikings took an early lead in the rematch with two runs in the first inning and three in the second.
Washington scored its only run in the top of the fifth before Howell tacked on five final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“The second game, Howell’s bats came alive,” Gough said. “They hit the ball well and we didn’t offer up much resistance.”
Matchell started the second game on the mound, tossing five innings and allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Jake Baldwin pitched 0.2 of an inning, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk.
Drew Bunge recorded the last out on a strikeout after issuing a walk.
The Blue Jays picked up eight hits, all singles from eight different players.
Pecka, Boston, Luke Newhouse, Paule, Jarvis, Lingle, Jack Schantz and Cooper Thiemann each had a knock.
Paule was hit by a pitch.
Trentmann drew a walk.
Newhouse stole a base.
Washington has another road doubleheader Saturday at Orchard Farm. The first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the second contest at noon.