Part of one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, the Washington Lady Jays knew they were facing an uphill battle in the postseason.
Despite that, the season still ended earlier than the team would have liked as the No. 5 Lady Jays (6-21-3) fell to No. 4 Francis Howell (16-14-4) in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinals at St. Francis Borgia Regional, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17.
The Lady Jays were previously able to split with Francis Howell in pool play at the Gateway Match Up with Washington going on to win that pool.
Thursday’s win advances Howell to play the district’s No. 1 seed, Eureka, Monday. No. 2 Borgia takes on No. 3 Lafayette in the district’s other semifinal.
Ingrid Figas notched seven kills to lead the Washington attack, adding one block and 12 digs.
Sophie Nieder led the defense with 14 digs.
Jora Weaver recorded five kills and two blocks.
Chloe Holtmeyer and Jessie Tovo both made four kills. Tovo added one block and 10 digs. Holtmeyer recorded two digs.
Ella Kroeter posted one kill.
Abigail Gilliatt passed around 21 assists and made one block and four digs.
Gracie Meyer finished with five digs.
Monday’s semifinals pit teams which are a combined 105-25-5 against each other.
The district features two 30-win teams, Borgia (30-4) and Lafayette (30-4-4). Eureka (29-3) can join them if it beats Francis Howell in the semifinals.
Borgia, Lafayette and Eureka have combined to win 18 state titles.