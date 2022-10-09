It wasn’t a win, but Wednesday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament championship game marked big strides of improvement for the Union softball Lady ’Cats.
Francis Howell (20-4) beat the Lady ’Cats (13-10), 1-0, but that was much closer than the last meeting.
When the teams played Aug. 26 in the Union Tournament, Francis Howell won, 18-2.
This time, it was one run that made the difference.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched for Union and allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. She struck out six.
Union managed three hits of its own. Brooklynne Anders, Lucy Koenigsfeld and Ali Thwing singled.
Camren Monkman stole a base.
But, Union couldn’t find the big hit to get on the scoreboard. Francis Howell pitching fanned 11 Union batters.
Union goes to the Rolla Tournament Friday and Saturday before going to the Class 4 District 2 Tournament Wednesday at Windsor. Union is seeded fifth and will face the fourth-seeded Windsor Lady Owls.
The winner will face either top-seeded Washington or No. 8 Webster Groves Thursday in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Washington and Webster Groves have won the past two Class 4 state titles.