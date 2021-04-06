The host Lady Warriors provided a handful of goals Tuesday in Arnold.
Fox (4-1) scored twice in the first half on three times in the second during a 5-0 girls soccer win against Pacific (2-2).
“It was a tough loss against a dominating Fox team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We had multiple chances, but we struggled with finishing.”
Elizabeth Arnold recorded the shutout in goal for Fox with three saves.
Aubrey Andrews scored two goals with one assist.
Kylee Bearden, Natalie Miller and Ella Robinson each added a goal.
Rachel Krieger, Bearden and Robinson all recorded an assist.
“Looking ahead, we take the loss as a learning opportunity,” Kelm said. “We have multiple district games ahead of us this season. Having the chance to play against different challenging teams only helps us be better.”
Pacific played at Union Wednesday in a Four Rivers Conference matchup. The Lady Indians play at Union again Saturday, facing Farmington at Union Middle School at 4 p.m. during the Union Champions Shootout.