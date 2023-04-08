The Lady Indians were outfoxed in their bid for a pool win at the Windsor Tournament Wednesday.
Pacific (4-3-1) fell to the Pool B winner, Fox (6-1), 7-0, in the final round of pool play at the event.
Fox advanced to play Seckman for the tournament championship Thursday. Pacific played Mehlville Thursday in the fifth-place game.
Fox’s Lady Warriors built a 3-0 lead in the first half and finished with four goals in the second half.
Ella Robinson led Fox with a hat trick.
Aubrey Andrew, Ashlyn McKamely, Zoe Purington and Lyla Stegmann each scored once.
Natalie Miller posted four assists.
Stegmann and Robinson had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Elizabeth Arnold made the save on four Pacific scoring attempts.
Following the tournament, Pacific plays on the road Tuesday at Rolla, starting at 6:30 p.m.
