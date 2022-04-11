Pacific’s run for the Windsor Tournament championship ended Thursday with a championship game loss to Fox (6-2), 5-0.
Pacific advanced to the championship of the Windsor Tournament Wednesday, defeating Perryville’s St. Vincent in the girls soccer semifinals, 3-2.
“The girls played with heart and determination in the second half, after a teammate suffered an injury,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said.
Against St. Vincent, Pacific (5-4-1) pulled together after senior defender Caitlyn Snider was injured.
Lexi Clark, Abby Hall and Emmaline Steel scored goals for the Lady Indians. Steel, Pacific’s goalkeeper, scored on a penalty kick.
Kamryn Bukowsky and Madison Land recorded assists.
“Freshman Kaitlin Payne really stepped up as center defender to aid in the victory,” Kelm said. “She is an amazing player, though it is her first year in the program.”
Kelm also credited Bukowsky.
“Kam Bukowsky was fantastic controlling the middle,” Kelm said.
In Thursday’s title game, Pacific struggled to stop Aubrey Andrews, who netted four of the five Fox goals.
Lily Cook logged three assists.
Ella Robinson scored the other goal. Kylee Bearden and Natalie Miller each had one assist.
Elizabeth Arnold stopped two shots for the shutout.