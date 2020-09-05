Pacific won its first set of the new volleyball season, but ultimately fell to Fox Wednesday.
The visiting Lady Warriors (1-1) topped Pacific (0-1) in the final three sets of Pacific’s home opener, taking the contest 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9.
This is the first year for MSHSAA going to a best-of-five format for regular season matches. Previously, games were decided in a best-of-three.
“I have a very young team and they were nervous, but I didn’t think they let it show until the last set,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten Fricke said. “For all but three players, this was their first varsity match.”
Sophomore Annie Tomlinson led the Lady Indians with 10 kills and three blocks, adding two aces and seven digs.
Julia Thomas knocked down nine kills and blocked six.
“Julia Thomas also had a great night at the net,” Fricke said.
Erin Brooks made seven kills and two blocks.
Emma Parry notched six blocks and four kills.
Brenna Moore blocked two and killed two.
Katerine Link added one kill and one dig.
Alexis Haley led in assists with 25 and recorded two aces.
Lauren Langenbacher turned in 11 assists.
Haley Greer led in digs with 11 and added one assist.
Sophie Deusinger, Haley and Thomas each made three digs.
Kamryn Bukowsky, Langenbacher and Moore made two digs apiece.
“Overall, I am pleased with our start and excited for our upcoming games next week,” Fricke said.
Pacific plays at Washington Tuesday at 6 p.m.