On the scoreboard, the Fox Warriors handed St. Francis Borgia Regional its first loss of the season Friday in Arnold, 25-20.
However, Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“Moms and dads at home, be proud of what these guys did tonight,” Gildehaus said. “What this team did tonight is something to be proud of. There’s a lot of win in what they did this evening. We take the good out of this and learn and move on.”
Fox used its depth to control the ball, especially in the second half. The Warriors ran for 281 yards and kept Borgia’s defense on the field for long stretches. In the second half especially, the depth superiority gave Fox the chance to smash up the field a few yards at a time.
“They’re three yards and a cloud of black beads,” Gildehaus said. “We knew that.”
Overall, Gildehaus said it was a loss, but there were plenty of positives.
“I was extremely proud of the outstanding effort they gave against Fox,” Gildehaus said. “It was like David-versus-Goliath type of game. They had size and depth, which is something we don’t have. A few kids need to be mentioned.
“Blake Schroeder was tripled-teamed the entire night on defense, but played both ways extremely well. Alonzo MacDonald had no lanes to run in. It was just exceptional effort on his part. Spencer Breckenkamp continues to improve in all areas. He made a tremendous catch for a score. Sam Schmidt just plays hard offensively or defensively, continuing to be a leader on defense, but with his speed, he will continue to be a bigger part of the offense as well.
“We do not have the size in the defensive backfield with Nick Dyson, Ryan Kell, Tyler Stiefferman and Gavin Mueller, but they play with heart,” Gildehaus said. “They are just great kids who play with heart.”
Gildehaus also credited linemen Thomas Engemann, Nick Swoboda, JJ McCubbin and Ethan Johnson.
“We’ve got five linemen playing both ways,” Gildehaus said. “We’re hurt, but they sucked it up and got it done. We grew up. We were physical and we smacked around with them. We’re going to learn.”
To its credit, Borgia was able to hold its own for long stretches of the game. Borgia led from 2:14 left in the second quarter through to the final minute of the third quarter.
And, the Knights got a long scoring strike, 62 yards from Sam Heggemann to Sam Schmidt, in the final minute to have a chance at a comeback.
Fox Scores Early
Fox set the tone at the start. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and moved down the field before quarterback Brock Inman ran in from four yards out just 1:41 into the game. The extra-point kick failed.
Fox went for an onside kick and went back on offense, but Borgia held this time. Fox did score with 1:26 to play in the quarter on a 24-yard run by Inman. Diego Lorenzo’s kick made it 13-0 and that’s how the quarter ended.
Knights Strike Back
Borgia showed it could adapt in the second quarter. The Knights got a 20-yard pass from Heggemann to Spencer Breckenkamp for its first score with 7:34 to play. Jake Nowak’s kick made it 13-7.
With 2:14 to go in the half, Borgia went on top. Heggemann’s one-yard run tied it and Nowak’s kick put Borgia up, 14-13. That’s how the half ended.
Warriors Retake Lead
The third quarter was a stalemate until Chase Maxey ran in from a yard out with 56 seconds to go in the quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed and Fox led 19-13 after three quarters.
The Warriors continued to pound the ball down the field and added a final touchdown with 4:04 to play on a one-yard carry by Jake Waters. The extra-point kick failed and Fox led, 25-13.
Borgia wasn’t finished. The Knights went to the air and Heggemann found Schmidt for a pass play that went 62 yards for the game’s final score with 39.4 seconds to play. Borgia tried to run in a two-point conversion but was stopped short, and the final score ended up 25-20.
“I’ve known their head coach, Brent Tinker, since he was at St. Clair years ago,” Gildehaus said. “He’s a good man and does a heck of a job.”
Statistics
The Knights picked up nine first downs and converted five of 10 third-down chances.
Borgia was penalized four times for 20 yards. The Knights lost one turnover and recovered a fumble.
Borgia had 152 rushing and 119 passing yards for 271 total yards.
Fox ran for 281 yards and passed for 88 while gaining 369 total yards.
The Warriors picked up 13 first downs and converted two of seven third-down chances. Fox was penalized five times for 40 yards.
Heggemann went 8-16 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while passing the ball.
Breckenkamp caught three of those passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Schmidt had one reception for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Dyson (nine yards), Andrew Patton (six), Tyler Stieffermann (three) and Ryan Kell (three) each snagged one catch.
On the ground, Alonzo MacDonald had 15 of Borgia’s 27 carries for 59 yards.
Heggemann ran eight times for 15 yards.
Stieffermann had three carries for 46 yards and Schmidt ran once for 32 yards.
Defensively, Kell was the top tackler with nine total stops.
Brady Kleekamp, Schmidt and Gavin Mueller had eight total stops. Dyson and Stieffermann each made seven total tackles. Brynner Frankenberg had five total tackles.
Nick Swoboda had three tackles and one sack. JJ McCubbin had two tackles and Max Meyers added one. Blake Schroeder had one tackle and a fumble recovery.
Helias
The Fox game was the first of Borgia’s replacement games. The Knights play another one this week, traveling to Jefferson City to take on the Helias Crusaders.
Helias (3-0) thumped Battle last Friday, 41-19. Helias opened the season with a 31-20 home win over Lutheran St. Charles and won in Week 2 at Hickman, 61-18.
Last year, Helias handed Borgia one of its biggest setbacks of the season, 47-7. Borgia won two years ago in Jefferson City, 41-13.
“Helias is a team which likes to just pound people,” Gildehaus said.
Box Score
BOR 0-14-0-6=20
FOX 13-0-6-7=25
First Quarter
FOX - Brock Inman 4 run (kick failed), 10:19
FOX - Inman 24 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:26
Second Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 20 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:34
BOR - Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 2:14
Third Quarter
FOX - Chase Maxey 1 run (run failed) 0:56
Fourth Quarter
FOX - Jake Waters 1 run (kick failed) 4:04
BOR - Sam Schmidt 62 pass from Heggemann (run failed), 39.4
Statistics
Rushing
Borgia — MacDonald 15-59, Stieffermann 3-46, Schmidt 1-32, Heggemann 8-15.
Fox — Waters 19-110-1, Maxey 10-70-1, Inman 8-57-1, Pisoni 4-39, Thompson 3-14.
Passing
Borgia — Heggemann 8-16-119-2-1.
Fox — Inman 3-5-79.
Receiving
Borgia — Breckenkamp 3-36-1, Schmidt 1-62-1, Dyson 1-9, Patton 1-6, Stieffermann 1-3, Kell 1-3.
Fox — Latimer 1-38, Price 3-30, Phillips 1-11.
Tackles
Borgia — Kell 9, Kleekamp 8, Schmidt 8, Mueller 8, Dyson 7, Stieffermann 7, Frankenberg 5, Patton 3, Swoboda 3 (1 sk).
Fox — Pisoni 13, Stranger 8, Maliear 7, Lowery 4, Thompson 3, Allen 3.