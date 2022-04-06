A string of three wins in a row came to an end for the Pacific soccer Lady Indians Tuesday.
Visiting Fox (3-2) won in Pacific (3-2-1), 6-1, in a nonconference matchup.
Fox tallied four goals in the first half and held a 4-1 lead at intermission.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Warriors received a hat trick from Aubrey Andrews.
Kylee Bearden, Natalie Miller and Ella Robinson scored the other three goals.
Robinson was credited with three assists.
Lyla Stegmann and Bearden had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Elizabeth Arnold recorded two saves.
Pacific hosted Union Wednesday in Four Rivers Conference play and next takes the field Monday at 6 p.m. against Seckman at the Windsor Tournament.