Going on the road for the final time in 2022, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates fell in Gateway Swimming and Diving League action to the Fox Creek Frogs, 303-221.
“Although Pacific lost the meet at Fox Creek, I was very proud of the strong performances of many of the swimmers, especially as they had to swim without starting blocks for this meet, which was a new and somewhat disconcerting experience for the swimmers,” Pacific Head Coach Liz Wamsley said.
The Pirates host Country Lane Woods II Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pacific hosts the division championship meet Saturday, July 16.
Monday’s meet at Fox Creek opened with individual medley races.
Pacific’s winning swimmers were Jacob Bischof, Kaitlyn Bonds, and Will Jett.
Finishing second were Reilly Lawler, Natalie Hoffmann, Ethan Melson and Rhyan Murphy.
Taking third were Samuel Durnal and Miah Bonds.
In the freestyle races, Pacific’s scoring winners were Parker Edmiston, Ethan Melson and Rhyan Murphy.
In the breaststroke races, Pacific’s winners were Paisley Fonke, Jacob Bischof, Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan, James Wamsley, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
In the freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Boys 6-Under team of Brooks Napoli, Oliver Vassell, Jackson Casey and Parker Edmiston.
• Girls 11-12 team of Kaitlyn Bonds, Maebry Mullinax, Laura Crooks and Abbey Yoder.
• Girls 13-14 team of Lauren Callahan, Adeline Riegler, Natalie Hoffmann and Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco.
• Boys 15-18 team of Will Jett, Nicholas Johanning, Samuel Durnal and Ethan Melson.
In the backstroke races, Pacific’s winners were Bristol McKinney, Lauren Callahan and Miah Bonds.
The final individual stroke was the butterfly and Pacific’s winners were Reilly Lawler and Lauren Callahan.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Pacific’s winners were:
• Girls 13-14 team of Adeline Riegler, Natalie Hoffmann, Lauren Callahan and Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco.
• Girls 15-18 team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Zoe Nowlin.
• Boys 15-18 team of Ethan Nelson, James Wamsley, Will Jett and Nicolas Johanning.
“Several of the swimmers, such as Collins Napoli in the backstroke, and Sophia Crabtree and Heidi Ramirez-Lobaco in the breastroke swam these strokes at a meet for the first time this year,” Wamsley said. “Now that they’ve earned times in those events, I expect that they’ll be placed in faster heats in the future.”
Wamsley said Jacob Bischof again was a standout for Pacific.
“As for outstanding performances, Jacob Bischof, our only 9-10 boy, had a strong performance in all of his individual events, Wamsley said. “In addition to his individual events, he also swam up two age groups to swim the fly in the 13-14 boys medley relay. If he hadn’t swam up in age, we would not have been able to swim one of the 13-14 boys up in order to have enough boys to swim a 15-18 relay.
“Landyn Gruber, a 11-12 boy, also helped out the 13-14 boys in the freestyle relay by swimming up an age group as well,” Wamsley said.