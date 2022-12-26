It may not qualify as a Christmas miracle, but it was a big comeback for the Washington basketball Lady Jays Tuesday.
In the final home game of 2022, Washington (5-3, 2-1) knocked off GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt South (5-2, 1-1), 48-41, after trailing by seven to start the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs had swept Washington in the biannual series each of the past five seasons.
Washington’s last win against Zumwalt South prior to Tuesday came two head coaching changes ago, back in February 2017.
It looked as though Zumwalt South was in good shape to continue its head-to-head winning streak against the Lady Jays, leading at the end of each of the first three periods, 8-6, 23-17 and 37-30.
However, Washington limited the Lady Bulldogs to just four points in the final period while turning up the pressure and forcing numerous turnovers.
“Our girls didn’t give up — they were resilient and gave a total team effort,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We got after it defensively and got the job done, so very proud of the kids.”
Olivia Reed led the Lady Jays with 18 points on the night, including 12 points during the team’s fourth-quarter onslaught.
Elizabeth Reed tallied 17 points.
The Lady Jays connected on eight threes in the contest. Seven of those came from players with the last name Reed, four for Elizabeth and three for Olivia.
“Elizabeth had it going early and we run a lot of stuff for them,” Meyer said. Olivia has been battling a knee injury and came through huge for us, hitting her free throws and those threes. I don’t thing the three-pointer she shot from the wing even hit the net. It just went straight through. She played extremely well tonight.”
The other three came from Kendall Nix, who finished with five points, working through limited minutes due to running into foul trouble.
“She’s definitely the heart and soul of our defense, but Kelsey Brueggemann and Sydney Harbath came in and gave us some great minutes,” Meyer said. “Sydney scored her first point of the year and Kelsey, a sophomore, came in and was playing the point of our half-court trap. I think she was the spark late in the third quarter that got us going and then that carried over into the fourth.”
Cierra Murrell’s six points and one each from Gabby Lindemann and Sydney Harbath rounded out the scoresheet.
Bryn Pawlik’s 19 points led the visitors.
Allison Gaddy also hit double figures with 11 points, knocking through three triples.
Lexi Harris added nine points and Bridger Herweck scored two.
A scheduled road outing at Ursuline Academy Thursday was postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as a home game for Washington Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
The Lady Jays will return in 2023 at the Lutheran South Tournament. Washington plays Ft. Zumwalt West in the first round Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m.