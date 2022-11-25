A new season brings forth new challenges and new opportunities.
For the first time, girls wrestling under MSHSAA will expand to two classes for the 2022-23 season. That means twice the number of athletes will have a crack at making their mark deep into the postseason this year.
Washington won’t find its postseason assignment until Nov. 18.
For the Washington wrestling Lady Jays, the team already returns four wrestlers who qualified for the state championship meet last winter under the one class format.
The Lady Jays will look to build on last year’s 13-1 record in dual meets and attempt to win a third consecutive district title.
“(It is the) same goal as the past 20 seasons for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We go into every season with the goal of winning a state title. That goal will never change and we have been working hard on reaching that goal since last spring.”
Ohm, the longtime boys wrestling coach for Washington, also became the girls head coach when girls wrestling was added as its own sports, separate from the boys, for the 2018-19 season.
Assistant coaches for the program include Joe Omer, Mike Olszowka, Jared Rennick and Parker Neptune.
In the fifth season of girls wrestling, senior Julia Donnelly leads the way for the Lady Jays. Donnelly already has two state wrestling medals to her credit and recently increased her overall medal count to four by placing second in the state in Class 4 cross country this fall.
Donnelly was the fourth-place wrestler in the state at 110 pounds last winter. She finished fifth in the 102-pound weight class in 2021.
Senior Paytin Welsh and juniors Kendra Bliss and Annelise Obermark were also state qualifiers a year ago. All three won two state matches in their first state trip.
There are 14 wrestlers out for the girls team at Washington this season.
Washington ranked second last year in the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament behind only Francis Howell Central.
“For both the boys and girls team the GAC is always one of the premier conferences so we will always have our work cut out for us, but they have put in the time this offseason and they are definitely up for the challenge,” Ohm said.
The Lady Jays open the season on their home mats Friday, Nov. 25, against St. Clair at 2 p.m. Last year the meet was held outdoors at Scanlan Stadium.