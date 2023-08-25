Four Rivers Conference softball got a preseason preview last Friday.
Four teams from the conference saw scrimmage action against each other at the St. James Jamboree. Along with the host team, St. Clair, Hermann and Owensville each took part.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 1:04 pm
Four Rivers Conference softball got a preseason preview last Friday.
Four teams from the conference saw scrimmage action against each other at the St. James Jamboree. Along with the host team, St. Clair, Hermann and Owensville each took part.
Hermann gained a 15-3 win over St. Clair in one of the three-inning exhibitions.
Harmony Winchester and Chloe Kelley each picked up a hit for the Lady Bulldogs.
Cylee Schatzler and Jocelyn Avila both drew a walk.
Bailey Price was hit by a pitch.
Kelley and Avila each stole a base.
Winchester drove in two runs.
Kelley, Price and Gabrielle Coatney each scored a run.
For Hermann, Delilah Nobel pitched all three innings and recorded six strikeouts. She walked two batters and allowed two hits, surrendering three runs (one earned).
Sheilah Dodorico paced the Lady Bearcats offensively with three hits in the exhibition, including two triples.
Kimber Hale tripled.
Nobel, Madison Holliday and Caden Schmidt each doubled.
Allie Busch singled twice.
Molly Scheer and Holliday both singled once.
Nobel and Riley Kleinheider both drew two walks. Hale, Schmidt, Scheer and an unidentified player recognized in the Hermann scorebook as “DD” all walked once.
Nobel and “DD” both stole five bases. Busch stole twice, Dodorico, Hale, Kleinheider and Schmidt all stole once.
Hermann also picked up a 4-0 win over St. James at the event. Scores from the other scrimmages were not reported as of print deadline.
St. Clair begins the regular season Saturday at the Montgomery County Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs are assigned to Pool A along with Belle and Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.