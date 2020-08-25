It’s been one of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the fall sports season.
And now, one area league has addressed how fans will be able to see sporting events.
The Four Rivers Conference, which consists of Union, St. Clair, Pacific, New Haven, Sullivan, Hermann, Owensville and St. James, released league-wide fan guidelines this week.
“They were agreed upon by at a meeting of the superintendents, principals and AD’s,” Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said. “Each school’s facilities are different in capacity and configuration so the policies still allow the individual school to implement them to fit their needs. The biggest change will be in all away games and varsity home football games for us.”
New Haven will allow between 50 and 75 fans from visiting teams, Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said.
“At New Haven, we will follow the FRC guidelines of limiting visiting teams to 50 to 75 fans depending on the sport,” New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said. “We have not yet decided what our home crowd will look like yet. We will definitely be limiting the number of ‘guests per athlete.’ We will not perform temperature checks. We will highly encourage masks and social distancing. If people are feeling ill, I would hope that they stay home.”
As of deadline, no official league restrictions had been put into place for the Gateway Athletic Conference (Washington) or the Archdiocesan Athletic Association (St. Francis Borgia Regional).
Washington High School Athletic Director Bill Deckelman stated the GAC teams are taking it on a school-by-school basis.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said the AAA also is taking things school by school, as the league has members all the way from St. Louis City and corners of St. Louis County all the way out to Columbia.
“The biggest challenge is going to be any restrictions that we have for attendance at games,” Arand said. “This will be a challenge for everyone.”
Should any additional policies be released, they will be passed along to the public.
FRC Policies
The Four Rivers Conference is taking measures to allow for some fans at games.
“At any time these recommendations may change as needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the league’s statement read.
“The schools of the Four Rivers Conference ask that you respect these guidelines and recommendations which we feel will provide our student athletes with the safest competition environment possible. Our goal is to protect the structure of our season and allow our athletes the best opportunity to reach the natural conclusion to the fall sports season.”
Masks are the biggest recommendation. They are recommended for fans, especially in times where physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
Athletes are asked to wear them while not “actively involved in strenuous physical activity.”
Spectators are recommended to sit in family/household clusters and keep 6 feet apart from any other groups.
Spectators are asked to stay home if they have any of the following:
• New or worsening cough;
• New or worsening sore throat;
• New or worsening loss of taste and, or smell;
• Shortness of breath/trouble breathing;
• Vomiting or diarrhea; or
• Fever greater than 100.4 degrees.
There will be additional regulations by sport. Capacity of each venue is to be determined by the local school board or city fire codes.
Visiting fans will be given vouchers, which only reserve the ability of a fan to purchase a ticket to enter an event.
By sport, the following guidelines have been set:
Volleyball
• Gym capacity will be limited to 50 percent;
• Visitor seating will be limited to 75 vouchers, to be distributed to players before games by the visiting coach; and
• Remainder of seating, up to 50 percent capacity, will be reserved for home fans.
Football, Boys Soccer
• Stadium capacity will be limited to 50 percent;
• Visitor seating will be limited to 250 vouchers, to be distributed to players before games by the visiting coach; and
• Remainder of seating, up to 50 percent capacity, will be reserved for home fans.
Softball, Cross Country, Girls Golf
• It is recommended that spectators be limited to immediate family only; and
• It is recommended that spectators bring lawn chairs to provide additional seating and allow for physical distancing.