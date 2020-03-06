Five of the six schools had wrestlers selected to the Four Rivers Conference boys wrestling first team.
League champion Sullivan (5-0 in FRC matches) and runner-up Union (4-1) each had four wrestlers named to the 14-member first team.
St. Clair (2-3), which finished fourth in the FRC standings, was next with three. Pacific (3-2), the third-place team, had two all-conference wrestlers and St. James (1-4) ended with one.
Only Owensville (0-5) was without a first-team wrestler, but the Dutchmen were able to place wrestlers on the other squads.
Members of the first team were:
• 106 — St. Clair freshman Ryan Meek;
• 113 — Union sophomore Sam Inman;
• 120 — St. Clair freshman Brock Woodcock;
• 126 — Sullivan junior Dillon Witt;
• 132 — St. Clair freshman Cameron Simcox;
• 138 — Union senior Carter Sickmeier;
• 145 — Pacific junior Colton Thompson;
• 152 — Pacific junior Callum Sitek;
• 160 — Sullivan senior Kobie Blankenship;
• 170 — Union junior Ryder Kuenzel;
• 182 — Sullivan senior Evan Shetley;
• 195 — St. James junior Zach Woodson;
• 220 — Union senior David Clark; and
• 285 — Sullivan senior Tristan Brown.
Shetley was a state champion in Class 2. Sitek and Brown both finished second in their respective divisions. Woodcock was a third-place state finisher while Meek and Kuenzel each placed fourth and Simcox was fifth.
Picked for the second team were:
• 106 — Pacific sophomore Ethan Flaherty;
• 113 — St. Clair freshman Gabe Martinez;
• 120 — Pacific senior Camron Steffey;
• 126 — Pacific freshman Kenny Thompson;
• 132 — Pacific sophomore Warren Fiedler;
• 138 — Sullivan sophomore Ty Shetley;
• 145 — Union sophomore Gabe Hoekel;
• 152 — St. Clair senior Dalton Thompson;
• 160 — Union senior Jacob Nowak;
• 170 — Sullivan senior Trey Eplin;
• 182 — Owensville senior Cody Linders;
• 195 — Sullivan senior Carter Dace;
• 220 — Pacific senior Sam Williams; and
• 285 — Union senior Connor Ward.
Honorable mention selections were:
• 106 — Union junior Dominick Beine and St. James sophomore Teagan Kelley;
• 145 — Sullivan sophomore Ethan Hurt;
• 152 — St. James junior Zachary Achterberg and Sullivan senior Ransom Dudley;
• 160 — Pacific sophomore Dominic Calvin;
• 170 — St. James sophomore Chandler Tinsley;
• 195 — Owensville junior Dakota Martin; and
• 220 — Sullivan junior Kyler Martin.