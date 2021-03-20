The Four Rivers Baseball Classic adds three new teams this spring.
When the event was last held in 2019, only nine teams participated.
The increase back to the original number of teams, 12, stretches the tournament back to four different pools rather than the three pools of the 2019 event.
Pools A, B and C remain unchanged from 2019.
Pool D includes all three of the newcomers — Sikeston, Salem and De Soto.
St. Clair will match up with Owensville and Rolla in Pool A.
Washington joins Hermann and Sullivan in Pool B.
Pool C is comprised of Pacific, St. James and Montgomery County.
Pool play stretches from Friday to next Thursday.
The four teams with the best record in each pool will meet in the gold bracket, the four second-place pool teams in the silver bracket and the four third-place pool teams in the bronze bracket.
Teams from Pool B will host their respective rounds of bracket play this year.
Bracket play will take place Saturday with semifinals at 9:30 a.m. and noon. The two semifinals losers in each bracket will meet at 2:15 p.m., and the two semifinal winners will meet at 4:30 p.m.