There will be a different look for the 2022 East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central went 19-11 last fall, winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title and falling to Kirkwood (Iowa) in the district playoffs in four games.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters has four players returning for the 2022 season.
The top returner is reigning NJCAA Division II Region 16 player of the year Trinity Clark. She also earned NJCAA Division II All-American honorable mention status, recording 670 digs.
The libero from Mountain View Liberty is returning for her third season as COVID-19 gave those athletes who played in 2020 an extra season of eligibility.
The other returning players are outside hitters Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Makayla Case (St. James), and setter Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West).
McKinney made the all-region second team last season, ranking fourth on the team with 130 kills and 278 digs.
Case posted 135 kills with 78 digs and 21 total blocks.
Allgeyer flourished in a 6-2 offense, handing out a team-high 463 assists and adding 226 digs.
Additionally, the team will have a fifth sophomore in transfer Bree Zimmerman. A 2021 graduate of Francis Howell, she did not play last fall. Zimmerman is a setter.
Mathes-Peters is adding three more area players in Pacific rightside hitter Brenna Moore, Hermann defensive specialist Hali Overkamp and Warrenton outside hitter-defensive specialist Josey Schipper.
Overkamp helped her team go 31-5-1 and win the Class 2 state championship, posting 288 digs and 21 aces.
Moore helped Pacific go 15-12-1, winning a district championship.
The Falcons bring in two players from North County High School in Bonne Terre. Emma Gaugel and Brenna Jenkins helped to lead the Lady Raiders to a 22-9-2 record.
Audrey “AJ” Prudent comes to the Falcons from Ste. Genevieve, which went 18-10-1.
There are two freshmen from outside of Missouri, Hannah Sullivan and Emma Coburn.
Sullivan, a 5-8 hitter, is from Southaven, Mississippi.
Coburn, a 5-11 middle hitter, comes to East Central from Southmoore High School in Moore, Oklahoma.
Mathes-Peters, entering her 12th season as the team’s head coach, is being assisted once again by former ECC player Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer.
