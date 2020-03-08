Two New Haven boys and two girls have been named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 2 District 8 teams this season.
New Haven’s John Liggett and Luke Gerlemann were honored on the boys side. Mackenzie Wilson and McKenzie Overschmidt were honored on the girls side.
Players honored at the district level are eligible for honors at a higher level through MBCA.
On the boys side, Eugene’s Tre Kempker was named the district MVP.
Others on the all-district boys team were Linn’s Caleb Maassen, Harrisburg’s Tanner Lanes, Calvary Lutheran’s Trevin White, Eugene’s Tyler Renn, Linn’s Alek Peters, Linn’s Jackson Voss and Eugene’s Colin Wunderlich.
The MVP in the girls district was Belle’s Halle Smith.
Others on the all-district team were Eugene’s Kaydi Aldermann, Russellville’s Camie Grayson, Eugene’s Alexis Angerer, Harrisburg’s Baylie Combs, Russellville’s Allison Schrimpf, Eugene’s Jodi Polly and New Bloomfield’s Mikah Edwards.
Eugene won both the boys and girls district titles.
The Eugene boys beat New Franklin in overtime Wednesday, 70-64, and play Milan in the quarterfinals in Moberly Saturday afternoon.
Eugene’s girls ended the season at the sectional level with a 74-60 loss to Tipton Wednesday.
Hermann District
Hermann had two girls and one boy named to the Class 3 District 8 teams.
Hermann’s honored girls were Quincy Erickson and Gracie Winkelmann.
Hermann’s Trent Anderson made the boys team.
Others on the girls team were Montgomery County’s Taylor Flake, Lutheran St. Charles’ Jada Lindesmith, Lutheran St. Charles’ Jenna Grzeskowiak, Wright City’s Jasmin Simpson, Bowling Green’s Kinley Charlton, Montgomery County’s Sam Queathem, North Callaway’s Daelyn Schmauch and Lutheran St. Charles’ Mahya Lindesmith.
The coach of the year was Erin Luttschwager of Lutheran St. Charles.
On the boys side, other all-district selections were O’Fallon Christian’s Roddy Alexander, Montgomery County’s Carson Parker, Montgomery County’s Collin Parker, Bowling Green’s Kameron Worley, North Callaway’s Gabe Cash, Lutheran St. Charles’ Frankie May, O’Fallon Christian’s Kristian Davis, O’Fallon Christian’s Kalin Black and Winfield’s Kannon Schutte.
O’Fallon Christian’s Adam Glenville was named coach of the year.
O’Fallon Christian won the district title and defeated Lutheran North Wednesday in the sectional round, 55-51. Up next for the Eagles is Cardinal Ritter in the Class 3 quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Normandy High School.
On the girls side, Lutheran St. Charles was the district champion and beat Lutheran North in the sectional round, 46-41. Lutheran St. Charles plays Whitfield in the quarterfinals Saturday at Normandy High School.