Four New Haven basketball players have been named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams.
Two New Haven girls and two boys were honored. Representing the New Haven girls were senior guard Mackenzie Wilson and junior guard Brenna Langenberg.
New Haven boys honored were senior forward Sam Scheer and senior guard Logan Williams.
In the girls voting, Bismarck sophomore Madison Dunn received the most points while Wilson was second.
Viburnum sophomore Katelee Payne was next. Valle Catholic was represented by seniors Sam Loida and Mia Weiler.
Host Crystal City also had two players on the team with juniors Kate Eisenbeis and Molly Clemmons selected to the team. Viburnum senior Faith Wigger and Principia senior Hannah Wymer also made it.
On the boys side, district champion Valle Catholic senior Aiden Heberlie was the top vote-getter. He was joined by teammate junior Chase Fallert.
Valley, of Caldonia, also had two players honored. Named to the team were junior Colby Maxwell and senior Carter Jackson.
Other members of the all-district team were Crystal City senior Calloway Dashner, Principia senior Noah Omondi, Bismarck junior Tanner Martinez and Viburnum junior Eli Medlock.