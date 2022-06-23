Four girls soccer players from Union and St. Clair have been named to the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Union had three players named to the Class 3 squads while St. Clair had one player honored. Three of the four made first teams in their respective classes.
The all-state players are:
• Union senior forward Maliyah Minor, Class 3 first team.
• Union senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom, Class 3 first team.
• St. Clair junior forward Kennedy Travis, Class 2 first team.
• Union sophomore midfielder Mia Smith, Class 3 second team.