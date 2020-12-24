Wrestling tournaments aren’t typically held on Mondays.
However, the Washington Lady Jays may want to make it more of a thing after earning five individual championships at the North County Scramble Monday.
Julia Donnelly (107 pounds), Allison Meyer (117), McKenna Deckelman (127) and Lindsay Sprung (132) were each winners in their divisions for the Lady Jays.
“We still had a few mistakes that we can’t make at this point in the year, but overall it was definitely a step in the right direction,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Anytime you can have four individual champs, it was a good day. We are going to make a few lineup changes and really begin to dig into the next half of the season and we know that we will continue to put a better product out on the mat each time we compete and that is all we can ask for.”
Returning state medalist Mia Reed was reportedly 4-1 on the day and part of a three-way tie atop the 112-pound division.
The tiebreaker in that division was unclear.
Full team scores and match results for the event were not available at print deadline.
The scramble concludes the 2020 portion of the schedule for the Lady Jays.
Washington next takes the mats Jan. 8 for the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships at Francis Howell North. A start time has not yet been announced.