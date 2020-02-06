In one final tournament before districts, the St. Clair girls wrestling team send four athletes to the top of the podium.
St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner (235A), Hannah Thacker (125B), Kaitlyn Janson (130B) and Lili Vernon (115C) each won their individual divisions Saturday at the Seckman Women’s Tournament.
Team scores were not kept at the event.
“With districts right around the corner, our girls showed that they are ready,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “Many of them have had around 40 matches, which is a huge improvement compared to last year. With the more mat time, our girls are proving that they are peaking at the right time. We are staying aggressive in each bout and learning from our mistakes.”
Elexis Wohlgemuth (142A) and Gabby Marler (135C) each placed second.
Emma Davis (120A), Makayla Johnson (135A), Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187A) and Emma Barrett (130B) all finished in third place.
Cassidy Shoemate (110B) placed fourth.
Tuner posted a 5-0 record with three pins against Emma Shoults (McCluer, 2:46), Hannah Eberhardt (De Soto, 1:55) and Halee Lawson (Webster Groves, 0:21). She also defeated Sadie Rudin (St. Charles) by an injury time forfeit and Mari Lopez (Eureka) via medical forfeit.
“Makenzie Turner was also able to avenge a loss,” Rodgers said. “Previously she was pinned and lost 2-0 to her opponent from McCluer. This time Makenzie was able to win by fall. Coach Matt Gordon has been working with her, fixing small mistakes and opening up her scoring opportunities.”
Janson was unbeaten with a 4-0 record and three wins by pin. She pinned Mckenzie Hall (Rockwood Summit, 0:32), Gloria Kuebee (Rockwood Summit, 3:09) and teammate Barrett (0:30). She also won 5-4 against Seckman’s Mykah Hill in overtime.
“Kaitlyn Janson continued to show her aggressiveness in each match by controlling her opponents in every position, many times shooting them off of the mat before running back to the center,” Rodgers said. “Kaitlyn is one of the hardest workers in the room and we expect her to compete with the best at the state tournament in the next few weeks.”
Thacker went 3-1 with three wins by pin against Lindsay Sprung (Washington, 0:55), Demaiya Martin (McCluer, 3:25) and CeCe Bartin (Kirkwood, 3:13).
“Hannah continues to get better every meet,” Rodgers said. “Many times she will be down, however, remains calm and continues to wrestle and will win by fall.”
Vernon won both of her two matches by pin, defeating Summer Street (Affton, 2:45) and Kaleigh Milligan (Seckman, 3:12).
Elexis Wohlgemuth recorded two wins and one loss. She pinned Sheri Owens (Rockwood Summit, 3:48) and won an 8-4 decision against Kayla Faust (Seckman).
Marler went 1-1, winning an 8-6 decision against Maeve Wissinger (Notre Dame).
Davis went 2-2, gaining wins by pin against Luci LaJeuness (Rockwood Summit, 4:50) and medical forfeit over Talia Lee (Webster Groves).
Johnson won two of her three matches, pinning Julianna Hunt (De Soto, 1:00) and scoring an 18-3 technical fall against Lana Todahl (Pacific). Her loss was due to an injury forfeit against Rockwood Summit’s Benza Barafundi, allowing Todahl to win the division.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth went 1-2 with her win by pin in 1:21 against Olivia Schiffer (St. Charles).
Barrett posted a 2-2 record, pinning Rockwood Summit’s Hall in 53 seconds and winning a 6-4 decision against Seckman’s Hill.
Shoemate wrestled to a 1-3 record, winning by pin in 1:14 against Danita Smith (McCluer).
The Lady Bulldogs compete in the Class 1 District 1 tournament Friday and Saturday at Hillsboro.