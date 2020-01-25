The Bulldogs sent four wrestlers to the top of the podium Saturday.
Wrestling at the St. Clair invitational, the St. Clair boys finished fifth as a team with 136.5 points. Four Bulldogs won first place in their weight classes — Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Brock Woodcock (120), Cameron Simcox (132) and Dalton Thompson (152).
Poplar Bluff finished first with 198 points. Troy was second with 160.5. Also in the top five teams were Wentzville Liberty (145) and St. Charles (139).
“On the boys side we did well also winning four individual championships and placing fifth just a few points out of fourth of 20 teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Ryan Meek, Brock Woodcock, Cameron Simcox and Dalton Thompson were all champions and won almost all of their matches by fall. Our other wrestlers that didn’t reach the championship bout wrestled well and had some great wins throughout the day.”
Meek won all three of his matches, starting with a pin in 1:33 against Jeremy Goslin of Orchard Farm and a 3-2 decision against Winfield’s Matthew Hornbeck. In the championship match, he won a 4-0 decision against Poplar Bluff’s Gatlin Taylor.
Woodcock won by pin against Andrew Easton (Poplar Bluff, 1:00) and then won his last two matches by technical fall against Angelo Barron (Benton, 19-0) and in the championship match against David Rice (Wright City, 15-0).
Simcox won a 15-0 technical fall against Dominik Bishop of Wentzville Liberty in his first match and finished with pins against Calvin Cioba (Ladue, 2:59) and for the championship against Jacob Matchiner (Troy, 4:08).
Thompson pinned his first two opponents, Trent Wortmann (Troy, 0:32) and Darius Hargrove (University City, 2:48). In the final round, he defeated Cody Hughes (Brentwood) for the championship by a 12-1 major decision.
Gabe Martinez (113) went 2-2 and placed fourth. He pinned Owen Brotherton (Brentwood) in 1:11 and Caleb Colbert (St. Charles, 0:54). Brotherton came back to win by pin against Martinez in the third-place match.
Connor Sikes (126), John Davenport Cortivo (145) and Caleb Hooks (160) each went 1-2 in the tournament. Sikes and Hooks both finished eighth in their divisions.
Sikes scored his win by a 13-4 major decision against Zane McCulloch (Wentzville Liberty).
Hooks won an 8-2 decision against Warrenton’s Andrew Sommer.
Davenport Cortivo pinned Winfield’s Nathaniel Wyant in 5:13.
Seth Banks wrestled for the Bulldogs at 138 pounds and went 0-2.