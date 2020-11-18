Four St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights have received postseason honors from the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.

With COVID-19 preventing some schools from fielding teams, all schools competed in one division this season.

Borgia’s honorees were:

• Senior pitcher Abi Schmidt, first team;

• Senior outfielder Mya Hillermann, first team;

• Senior outfielder Ashlyn Stout, second team; and

• Junior infielder Zoe Konys, second team.

Tolton Catholic senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth was named the player of the year. Bedsworth helped lead the Lady Trailblazers to the Class 2 state championship game.

Taylor Bartlett of Tolton Catholic was named the coach of the year.

St. Dominic senior catcher Jessie Blaine was named the newcomer of the year.

First-team pitchers were Bedsworth and Schmidt.

Blaine was the first-team catcher.

First-team infielders were St. Dominic senior Neely Edwards, Tolton Catholic freshman Madison Uptegrove, Rosati-Kain senior Kate Klenniger and Lutheran St. Charles-Duchesne (combined team) senior Maddie Brenizer.

First-team outfielders were Hillermann, Tolton Catholic junior Bridget Bartlett and St. Dominic junior Delaney Smith.

The first-team designated player/flex/utility player was Tolton Catholic junior Emilee Farnan.

Second-team pitchers were St. Dominic freshman Addison Henke and Lutheran St. Charles-Duchesne senior Molly Clift.

The second-team catcher was Tolton Catholic senior Allie Widmer.

Second-team infielders were St. Dominic sophomore Abbie Danchus, Tolton Catholic junior Sophie Angel, Konys and Notre Dame senior Allison Kaiser.

Second-team outfielders were Stout, Rosati-Kain junior Ava Abernathy and Tolton Catholic junior Olivia Mobley.

The second-team utility player was St. Dominic junior Grace Edwards.