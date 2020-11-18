Four St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights have received postseason honors from the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
With COVID-19 preventing some schools from fielding teams, all schools competed in one division this season.
Borgia’s honorees were:
• Senior pitcher Abi Schmidt, first team;
• Senior outfielder Mya Hillermann, first team;
• Senior outfielder Ashlyn Stout, second team; and
• Junior infielder Zoe Konys, second team.
Tolton Catholic senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth was named the player of the year. Bedsworth helped lead the Lady Trailblazers to the Class 2 state championship game.
Taylor Bartlett of Tolton Catholic was named the coach of the year.
St. Dominic senior catcher Jessie Blaine was named the newcomer of the year.
First-team pitchers were Bedsworth and Schmidt.
Blaine was the first-team catcher.
First-team infielders were St. Dominic senior Neely Edwards, Tolton Catholic freshman Madison Uptegrove, Rosati-Kain senior Kate Klenniger and Lutheran St. Charles-Duchesne (combined team) senior Maddie Brenizer.
First-team outfielders were Hillermann, Tolton Catholic junior Bridget Bartlett and St. Dominic junior Delaney Smith.
The first-team designated player/flex/utility player was Tolton Catholic junior Emilee Farnan.
Second-team pitchers were St. Dominic freshman Addison Henke and Lutheran St. Charles-Duchesne senior Molly Clift.
The second-team catcher was Tolton Catholic senior Allie Widmer.
Second-team infielders were St. Dominic sophomore Abbie Danchus, Tolton Catholic junior Sophie Angel, Konys and Notre Dame senior Allison Kaiser.
Second-team outfielders were Stout, Rosati-Kain junior Ava Abernathy and Tolton Catholic junior Olivia Mobley.
The second-team utility player was St. Dominic junior Grace Edwards.