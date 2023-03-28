Four area basketball teams received attention in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association final state polls.
Three were in the final rankings for their respective classes while one received votes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Four area basketball teams received attention in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association final state polls.
Three were in the final rankings for their respective classes while one received votes.
New Haven’s girls were the highest-ranked area team, placing third in Class 2 behind Tipton and Bishop LeBlond.
The Lady Shamrocks fell to Bishop LeBlond in the state semifinals, but beat No. 4 Norwood in the third-place game.
New Haven also had wins over No. 7 East Carter County and No. 8 Perryville St. Vincent.
St. Francis Borgia’s boys team was ranked eighth in the Class 5 poll.
The Knights fell to Jefferson City (No. 3) in the Class 5 District 5 championship at Capital City High School.
Borgia also played top-ranked Cardinal Ritter, No. 5 Westminster Christian Academy and No. 6 Sikeston.
Borgia’s lone win over a Class 5 ranked team was against Westminster Christian.
St. James’ girls, a Class 4 district winner, were ranked eighth in that division’s final poll. The Lady Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs by No. 10 Lift for Life Academy.
Sullivan’s boys team, which won a district title, received votes in the final Class 4 boys poll.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.