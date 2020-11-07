Three days, four medals.
That was the end result for area runners in the MSHSAA Cross Country State Championships Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Three of the area's medal winners came from girls races as New Haven senior Emma McIntyre finished seventh in Class 2, Fulton School (St. Albans) freshman Katherine Doyle placed seventh in Class 1 and Washington senior Mia Reed ran 12th in Class 5.
Fulton School senior Jace Cavness, the defending Class 1 boys state champion, finished 18th this season.
Class 3 races ran on Thursday. Classes 4 and 2 ran Friday and Classes 5 and 1 concluded the event Saturday.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.