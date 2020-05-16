Four of the 10 players named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 District 4 boys basketball team are from area schools.
St. Francis Borgia Regional had two players with seniors Alex Brinkmann and Cole Weber both making the team.
Washington had one player, junior Todd Bieg.
Pacific placed junior Don’TA Harris onto the all-district squad.
There were six teams in the district this season with Westminster Christian Academy beating Priory for the championship. Westminster’s head coach, Dale Ribble, was named the coach of the year.
Westminster went on to reach the quarterfinals before being defeated by Cape Notre Dame.
Brinkmann averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.
Weber checked in at 13.5 points, four rebounds, 0.8 of an assist and 1.2 steals per game.
Bieg averaged 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, one assist, one steal and 2.5 blocked shots per game.
Harris, who came off the bench for Pacific, averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 of a blocked shot per contest.
Other players on the all-district team were:
• Westminster Christian senior Brennan Orf;
• Priory senior Charlie Ferrick;
• Priory junior Harrison Wilmsen;
• Rockwood Summit senior Jacques Thomas;
• Westminster Christian sophomore Casen Lawrence; and
• Rockwood Summit senior Blake Vaughan.