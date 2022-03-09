Brent Eckley, who was head coach of the Union football Wildcats from 2005-11, has been selected for the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
While coaching the Wildcats, Eckley went 62-18, winning four Four Rivers Conference titles. He led the Wildcats into the postseason six times, reaching the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2010.
Eckley currently is the head coach of the Jackson Indians, where he has gone 96-23 since 2012.
His time at Jackson includes a Class 5 state championship in 2020.
Eckley also has coached a Hickman Mills, Warrensburg and Montgomery County.
Eckley is being inducted along with Oak Grove’s Pat Richard, Eureka and Kirkwood’s Farrell Shelton, and Blair Oaks’ Ted Lepage. The ceremony will take place in December.
Eckley is the second former Union head coach to be selected to the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Del Rinne (185-89-1 from 1970-95) is the other. Rinne was a member of the Class of 1994.