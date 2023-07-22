Neil Maune, a standout football player at St. Francis Borgia, died last Sunday, July 16, at his home in Manalapan, Florida.
After a Friday wake, funeral services are taking place Saturday morning at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana, Florida.
Maune was an honorable mention All-America pick by Scholastic Coach, and Missouri prep lineman of the year at Borgia. He was defensive captain on the 1978 team which made the Class 3A playoffs.
Maune played college football at the University of Notre Dame.
Maune, originally from the Marthasville area, missed most of the 1979 and 1980 seasons due to a shoulder injury and received an extra year of eligibility due to the injury.
Moving from defensive line to offensive guard for the 1981 season, Maune shared time with Randy Ellis and Mike Kelley at left guard.
In 1982, he became a starter with the Fighting Irish, moving into the starting strong guard spot after three games after Mark Fischer got hurt and Tom Thayer moved to center.
In the spring of 1984, Maune was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the ninth round of the NFL Draft, 249th overall.
Maune was one of 15 players the Cowboys selected in the draft. That included track and field standout Carl Lewis, who was taken in the 12th round and never played.
Maune reported to minicamp during the spring and regular camp in the summer. He played at least one exhibition game before being released Aug. 13, 1984, a move the Missourian called a surprise.
Maune also was a territorial pick of the Chicago Blitz of the USFL, but did not go with the upstart league.
After his football experience, Maune returned to Notre Dame and graduated from law school there. He founded a firm in St. Louis which grew to over 400 employees and 11 offices, focusing on Mesothelioma cases.
Two siblings, Karen Maune and Patricia Shaver, preceded Neil in death. Neil’s first wife, Summer, died in 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Diana; two sons, Tom Maune and Will Maune; and two siblings Steve Maune and JoAnn Kleekamp.
Donations may be made in his name to the Palm Beach County American Heart Association https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/AHANeil.
