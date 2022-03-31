Saturday was a banner day for multiple Washington High School graduates in Mississippi.
Competing for the Mizzou Tigers track team at the Ole Miss Classic, WHS Class of 2018 graduates Mikayla Reed and Cason Suggs each turned in personal records for their events.
Class of 2020 WHS graduate Noah Little ran in three events at Ole Miss for Southeast Missouri State University.
Reed won the women’s 3,000-meter run in 9:49.74. Her Tiger teammate, Ginger Murnieks, finished second.
Suggs ran the men’s 800-meter race in 1:57.96, placing 21st.
Little was part of the 10th-place men’s 1,600-meter relay team along with Dillon Lay, Shea Degraaf and Thomas Doss. The four ran the event in 3:38.35.
Individually, Little placed 13th in the men’s 1,500-meter run (4:00.05) and 42nd in the men’s 800-meter run (2:03.35).
The event was the second of the outdoor track season for Mizzou and the third of the season for SEMO.
Little and the Redhawks were the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference indoor champions.