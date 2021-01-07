For the next four years, it’s going to be cloudy in Jonesboro, Ark.
That’s because the Arkansas State Red Wolves women’s soccer team will have Union’s Cloud sisters on the roster.
Union senior Emma Cloud recently signed to join her older sister, Hailey, on the team.
“I’m very excited,” Emma Cloud said. “The whole program is great. The atmosphere is very exciting. The team is like all as one. They’re very powerful together. They’re all close, so it just makes me feel like I’ll fit in with everyone. It’s great to have family near. I’m very excited about that.”
Hailey Cloud made an immediate impact at Jonesboro. She made the Sunbelt Conference second team and was selected to the all-tournament team.
She concluded the season with two goals and one assist while playing defense and midfield.
“Hopefully, they can see in me what they see in her,” Emma Cloud said.
Arkansas State went 10-2-1 overall, 7-0-1 in Sunbelt Conference play. The Red Wolves fell to South Alabama in the Sunbelt Tournament title match, 2-1, with Hailey Cloud scoring the lone Arkansas State goal.
In her high school career, Emma Cloud has played defense and midfield for the Lady ’Cats.
“Right now, they have me playing defense,” she said. “If I can go down there and show them I can work somewhere else, they’ll put me there.”
The COVID-19 pandemic halted Emma and Hailey’s 2020 season. It also ended Union’s two-year run of reaching the Class 3 State Tournament. Union finished fourth in both 2019 and 2018.
“I just worked on my own and did what I could,” Emma Cloud said. “I went out running and worked at home most of the time. I worked on skills in my basement. I would go outside and start running. I just had to keep my endurance and physicality up.”
Emma Cloud did participate in Union’s three-game showcase event in July. Hailey Cloud already had reported to Arkansas State by that time.
“I was very excited to see all of the girls coming back together and play with each other, even though we didn’t get to have a season,” Emma Cloud said.
Emma Cloud is undecided what she would like to study in college.
Union finished 26-3-1 during Emma Cloud’s sophomore year with nine goals and 21 assists. The Lady ’Cats once again finished fourth in the Class 3 state tournament.
As a freshman, Emma Cloud played mainly defense, ending with six goals and six assists while Union finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament with a 21-3 record.
Emma Cloud plays on the club level for St. Louis Scott Gallagher.
“I’ve been playing with my club team,” said Emma Cloud. “We had to drop a couple because of COVID-19, but we’ve tried to get as much in as we can.”
Playing sports in the pandemic hasn’t been easy.
“It’s hard,” she said. “Sometimes, you can’t go to practice because you’re quarantined, or something else is going on. It’s very different.”
Emma Cloud hopes something can be done so she can have a senior season with her teammates. That’s something her sister and the other 2020 seniors were unable to have.
“I would be very excited about that,” Emma Cloud said.