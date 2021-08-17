Catching fire in the postseason, the Union football Wildcats were one of the area’s top feel-good stories of the 2020 season.
Justin Grahl’s team was 3-4 at the close of the regular season, losing 53-13 to Owensville before missing its final two games due to COVID-19 quarantines.
However, the Wildcats came back better, defeating Clayton, Sullivan and John Burroughs to win the Class 4 District 2 title.
In the quarterfinals, Union upset Festus before falling to MICDS in the semifinals.
Returning a large number of seasoned athletes from that team, it’s a season of different expectations in 2021.
Union kicked off practices this week.
“It hasn’t been bad,” Grahl said. “Going early in the morning, we’ve gotten a break from the weather. You make a decision, a deal with the devil, about that first week. You either go in the afternoon and risk not being able to get your full practice in, or you go in the morning and get your full three hours in. So far, so good. Next week, we’ll push things back to the afternoon and get used to the heat. Right now, I think we’re where we need to be.”
Grahl feels the team is ahead of where it was last year.
“We used all of our days in July,” Grahl said. “We got that last year with COVID-19 when we couldn’t start until July. That’s one of the things we kept, and that’s helped us come in mentally pretty sharp for the first week.”
Grahl said there were no surprises in the turnout.
“Numbers are right where we expected,” Grahl said. “It’s a pretty small freshman class. Right now, we’re at 14 freshmen. We’ll pick up a couple when school starts, but we’re right at 55 kids overall, and that’s comfortable for us. That’s 55 kids who care a lot about the game and are looking to get better.”
Union returns many key players from the 2020 team.
“It’s definitely the polar opposite from last year,” Grahl said. “We had a lot of guys making their first starts. We had kids who didn’t even have their driver’s licenses playing varsity football. It’s a different look this year.”
Grahl knows that the team gained notoriety from its playoff run, and teams will not underestimate Union.
“There are higher expectations for sure, and we’ve got a bigger target on our backs,” Grahl said. “We’ll have to come out and perform every week if we hope to win.”
Union opens the season with five games against local teams. The Wildcats travel to Washington in Week 1 Aug. 27 before hosting St. Francis Borgia Regional in Week 2.
Union then goes to Sullivan, a program it defeated twice last year. The playoff game was 21-20 with Union coming back from a 20-7 deficit in the fourth quarter.
Week 4 brings a game with Pacific, another squad returning considerable depth from last year. The two teams traded the lead throughout last year’s game with Union winning in Pacific, 41-40.
The Wildcats then host defending Four Rivers Conference champion St. Clair in Week 5.
Union will attend the Rolla Jamboree next Friday. The Wildcats will take on Rolla, Capital City and Waynesville in an event starting at 6:30 p.m.