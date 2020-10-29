It will be a fast turnaround for the Union football Wildcats.
Union (3-4) has missed the last two weeks of the football season due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The absence didn’t hurt Union in the Class 4 District 2 standings as it is seeded second heading into the postseason and will host Clayton (1-2) Friday at Stierberger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Right now, we are just excited to be back and have the opportunity to play,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It’s much like a Week 1 game for us, so we will concentrate on playing our best, taking care of the football, and limiting penalties.”
Union ended up with 28.31 points to finish only behind John Burroughs (2-1, 39.33) in the district standings.
Affton (0-3) finished third at 23.11 points, just above Windsor (2-6, 23.11).
Rounding out the bottom teams were Pacific (1-5, 21.76), Sullivan (1-5, 20.99) and Clayton (1-2, 19.0).
The Greyhounds beat Affton Oct. 9 to open the season, 17-14, but haven’t scored a point since. John Burroughs and Priory both beat Clayton, 38-0.
Grahl knows his team has to be vigilant for the game.
“In the playoffs, it becomes even more important to concentrate on what you can control and letting all the other distractions go by the wayside,” Grahl said.
While the Greyhounds haven’t had much success, Grahl said Clayton has the ability to break out.
“We need to play our best game,” Grahl said. “Clayton is a very athletic team that can score on big plays at the drop of a hat. Our tackling will have to improve this week if we want to get the win.”
It will be a short week for Union as most of the players only returned from quarantine Tuesday.
“We return the majority of our players to practice Tuesday night,” Grahl said. “After two weeks off it will be important for us to get as much work as possible this week to get our feel and timing back.”
Grahl said he’s tried to help keep his team in contact remotely and encourage the players to keep fit.
“We’ve tried to stay busy and keep everyone engaged as much as possible,” Grahl said. “We provide our players with workouts that could be completed at home and held different Zoom meetings to stay up to date with our scheme. Overall, I believe we made the best of a tough situation and did all we could to give us a chance to be successful on Friday.”
Friday’s winner will face the Affton-Sullivan winner next Friday. Affton is seeded third and Sullivan is sixth. If Union defeats Clayton, it will host the semifinal.
The championship game is set for Nov. 13.