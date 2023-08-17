Opening the first day of full pads, the Union football Wildcats held their annual scrimmage at Stierberger Stadium Saturday night.
“Overall, I was really pleased with how we performed,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “I thought our execution was where it needed to be after the first week, and I could see the hard work we’ve been putting into our offensive and defensive strategies paying off.”
Union’s biggest question heading into camp this past week was the starting quarterback position. Senior Ryan Rapert and junior Connor Curnutte got many of the varsity snaps during the scrimmage.
Union returns several running backs with experience and Grahl was happy with how all of them played.
“Offensively, I was very pleased with how our running backs competed,” Grahl said. “Wyatt Birke, Hayden Parmenter, Trey Ladymon and Parker Schrader ran that ball very well. We also were very excited about how both Ryan Rapert and Connor Curnutte played at quarterback.”
On the line, Grahl said senior Eli Bray made an impression.
“Defensively, Eli Bray was a problem for the opposing offense all night,” Grahl said. “He played with great pad level.”
The path to the season continues at the end of this week. Union will go to Rolla for a jamboree against Rolla, Capital City and Waynesville. Grahl is looking for continued growth with the team.
“We will need to address a few areas that need improvement,” Grahl said. “On the offensive line, there’s room for growth. They are typically the group that takes the longest in the early season to gel so there is always room to get better.”
Grahl said the defense also needs to continue its progress.
“Defensively, we need to continue to push to get all 11 players to flow to the ball and we will need to sharpen our tackling skills even further over the next two weeks,” Grahl said.
Traci Dewert returns for her second season as head coach of the Union softball Lady ’Cats and has virtually everyone back.
Dewert has four assistant coaches, Derek Morgan, Abby Nolting, Pauly Roberts and Travis Blankenship helping to work with the 22-player varsity and junior varsity roster.
Union, 15-14 overall and 5-1 in the Four Rivers Conference, graduated three seniors last season, one who started.
Addy Friese started at second base and filling that spot is one of the biggest tasks of the preseason, Dewert indicated.
Two freshmen, Lilly Sullivan and Madi Julius, are among those competing for playing time, including the second base role.
Union returns its pitching staff, Fallyn Blankenship (7-7, 3.51) and Emma Roberts (7-1, one save, 4.60) and they’ll see the bulk of the innings from the circle once again.
Top hitters include third baseman Alexa Lause (.429 with four doubles and one triple), catcher Ali Thwing (.388, six doubles, two triples and four home runs) and shortstop Lucy Koenigsfeld (.326, six doubles, three triples and two home runs).
Dewert feels this could be a special year for Union softball.
“Be on the lookout for these Lady ’Cats,” Dewert said. “We are going to be fun to watch.”
While Dewert knows her team has improved, she feels that the entire Four Rivers Conference will be better this season.
Union opens the season at its home tournament Aug. 25-26.
