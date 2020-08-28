At this point, everything is on course for a full slate of high school football games Friday night around the area.
A total of 12 area teams will be playing nine games Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for each of the games.
Three of the contests feature local teams playing each other. Washington heads down Highway 47 to take on the Union Wildcats at Stierberger Stadium.
St. Francis Borgia Regional heads over to Pacific to face Paul Day’s Indians.
And, Sullivan hosts Cuba.
Most home venues will have fan restrictions for the games. The Four Rivers Conference has restricted venues to 50 percent of seating capacity and up to 250 vouchers distributed to visiting fans.
If you’re planning on going to games, please check with your high school or the host venue for any modifications.
If the COVID-19 restrictions aren’t enough, it’s possible there could be inclement weather for the games. Hurricane Laura’s remnants are expected to be passing through the area at some point Friday. At publication, the exact path and rain amounts weren’t known.
If there is a positive, all Four Rivers Conference teams hosting games have turf fields, which should limit the effects of rain.
“We have to be ready to compete no matter the weather or other distractions,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Now, more then ever, we talk to our kids about tuning out all the what if’s and concentrating on what we can control.”
As always, coaches are concerned about making mistakes. Unforced errors, such as jumping offside, are the bane of the head coaches. Usually, such points can be hammered home during jamborees, but there were no preseason events this year.
For fans who cannot make it to the games, they will be covered by The Missourian, area radio stations (KLPW and KTUI) and other area media outlets.
Washington at Union
This will be the first meeting between the Blue Jays and Wildcats since 2017.
That was a wild one in Scanlan Stadium as back-to-back successful onside kicks and standout performances from wide receiver Anthony Karim and then sophomore quarterback Derek Hulsey turned the momentum around before halftime and sent the Wildcats on to a 43-14 win.
The Wildcats will be without Hulsey this time around as the three-year starter at quarterback graduated in the spring.
Union will have plenty of new faces after graduating 22 seniors from last year’s roster.
Washington has turned its fortunes around since the last time it faced the Wildcats, turning in a 9-2 campaign last year.
The Blue Jays return 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball.
• Players to Watch — Some of the new starters at Union have already proven themselves capable in varsity action, however, such as sophomore quarterback Liam Hughes and senior wide receiver Donovan Rutledge. They provide a tandem the Blue Jays will have to watch out for.
Hughes could share time with freshman Ryan Rapert calling the signals. Hayden Burke also figures in at wide receiver.
Linemen Josh Meyer and Alex Mendenhall and running back / defensive back Luke Koch are also factors for the Wildcats.
The Blue Jays have a wrecking crew on the defensive line led by two of the best defensive ends around — senior Ryan Hoerstkamp and sophomore Trevor Buhr. Hoerstkamp has made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri as a tight end.
“Ryan Hoerstkamp and Trevor Buhr are outstanding talents who have the ability to take over a game,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We will need to know where they are at all times if we are going to be successful.”
They’ll likely more than keep Hughes on his toes in the pocket.
Washington will also be breaking in a new quarterback in Week 1 after losing last season’s starter, Trevor Rinne, to graduation.
If Head Coach Derick Heflin has already decided on who has won the starting job, the rest of us may not find out until Friday night. It’s a contest between junior Camden Millheiser, Rinne’s backup last year, and senior Jack Lackman, a basketball and baseball letter winner playing varsity football for the first time this fall.
While Washington aired the ball out more last year, Heflin’s philosophy tends more toward establishing a strong running game.
Heflin has a few returning options in the backfield to turn to in order to establish things early between senior running back Cole Nahlik and fullback Louis Paule.
Nahlik carried the ball 92 times for 460 yards and three touchdowns last fall. Paule gained 200 yards on 59 carries with one score.
• Keys to Winning — If Heflin has his way, the Blue Jays will get Union off their game early.
“On film from last year, they do a good job of tempo,” Heflin said. “They had a nice mix of run and pass and mixed in some run-pass options. Defensively, they are very multiple and aggressive.”
The game may be decided by who has been able to best prepare while having their schedule disrupted.
“Week 1 creates a lot of challenges normally, but this year has created a lot of new challenges,” Heflin said. “We lost two months of workouts, not being able to have 7-on-7 or team camps, and not being able to complete against another team.”
Both coaches talked about a need to control the line of scrimmage and be physical.
“We need to match Washington’s physicality and play a clean game,” Grahl said. “Week 1 often comes down to limiting penalties and turnovers. Washington is very solid up front on both sides of the ball. They take advantage of their size and depth to overwhelm teams with their physical brand of football.”
With no jamboree and the chance for scheduling changes at a moment’s notice during the season, coaches do not want to put too much importance on Week 1.
“I think it just reinforces the things we have stressed in our program of focusing on doing all the little things and taking things one rep at a time,” Heflin said. “Focus on what we can control.”
“The first game is always a measuring-stick game and very exciting for the players, school and community but you can’t win a state championship on Aug. 28,” Grahl said. “Yes, we expect to perform our best but our goal is to grow each week and be our best when it matters most, in the playoffs.”
KLPW will provide radio coverage of this game.
Borgia at Pacific
It isn’t often that two Missouri Football Coaches Association hall of famers match up against each other in an area game.
However, that is the case when St. Francis Borgia Regional visits Pacific Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
However, the head coaches are in much different places in their careers.
Borgia’s Dale Gildehaus (elected to the MFCA hall of fame in 2007) is entering his 34th season with the school. Paul Day (elected in 2013) is in his first year at Pacific.
Borgia went 9-3 overall, reaching the Class 3 District 2 championship game. Roosevelt beat the Knights in the last game and it marked the fifth time in six years that Borgia was the district runner-up.
Pacific went 1-9 for Clint Anderson last season, beating St. James in Four Rivers Conference play.
Both coaches have deep respect for the other.
“They are very well-coached in all three phases,” Day said. “Offensively, everything goes through the quarterback. They run the ball well and have several skill kids who can make plays. Defensively, they are disciplined, physical and run to the ball.”
Gildehaus said practices have gone well, but wants to see how his team performs in a game.
“Without having our jamboree it’s rather difficult to say exactly how we will be,” Gildehaus said. “I think our passing looks good at times but I think we need more consistency, hopefully that will come.”
• Players to Watch — Borgia has plenty of returning experience with 21 seniors on the team this season.
That includes quarterback Sam Heggemann, the Missourian All-Area offensive player of the year last fall.
Heggemann can get things done with arm or legs. He threw for 1,603 yards and 10 touchdowns last year while rushing for 1,167 yards and 19 scores.
“Sam Heggemann, our all-conference quarterback, will be our leader,” Gildehaus said. “Hopefully, he continues to improve on what he did last year.”
The Knights like to run the option and senior running back Alonzo MacDonald is capable of breaking loose as well. MacDonald ran for 838 yards and eight touchdowns last year while catching five passes, including one for a touchdown.
“At running back, Alonzo MacDonald is back from last year, and Alec Gillette will add depth to the running backs,” Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus likes his team’s depth at the receiver spots.
“With Ryan Kell, Nick Dyson, Tyler Stieffermann, Andrew Patton and Sam Schmidt back at receivers and with Spencer Breckenkamp at tight end, our receivers look promising. Newcomers like Trent Volmert and Max Meyers add that toughness with speed on both sides of the ball.”
Borgia returns several others who saw considerable action last fall, including receiver Andrew Patton, running back-receiver Tyler Stieffermann and linebacker Brady Kleekamp.
“Defensively, we have Brady Kleekamp back at linebacker with Alonzo McDonald, Bryner Frankenberg,” Gildehaus said. “Sophomore Luke Kopman has shown tremendous skill at this point.”
Day listed offensive linemen Ted Toney and Tyler Martin, linebackers Coby Moeller and Matt Austin, and defensive backs Colton Thompson and Trevor Hill as players to watch on his team.
• Areas to Watch — For Borgia, success likely will hinge on how fast the line can come together. Borgia graduated most of its veterans up front.
For Pacific, the quarterback position could be an area to watch. Thompson and Austin played the position last year, but Luke Meyer has pushed during training camp.
Another player to watch is Don’TA Harris, a senior receiver. He’s been a standout basketball player and this is the first year he’s playing football since he was a freshman.
• Keys to Winning — Gildehaus feels cutting unforced errors, such as penalties and turnovers, is a big key.
Day feels the Indians need to make plays.
“Tackling their athletes in space will be big,” Day said. “Making plays on the ball when we are in position to do so, taking care of the ball and winning the field position battle.”
Gildehaus said his inexperienced offensive line has to come together. Blake Schroeder is slated to start at center with Thomas Engemann at guard and Nic Swoboda at tackle. Frankenberg, JJ McCubbin, Ethan Johnson and Ryan Kampschroeder also will see playing time.
This game will be KLPW’s sports stream game.
St. Clair at Perryville
The Bulldogs did a lot with a small roster in 2019, but have more hands on deck for the 2020 campaign to work with.
One thing we know about St. Clair is Head Coach Brian Robbins likes to keep the ball on the ground. St. Clair went to the air a total of just 26 times in 2019.
The last couple of seasons, the Bulldogs have had a lot of different hands in the backfield to boost that running game, reaching nearly 3,000 rushing yards as a team while only now graduated quarterback Dalton Thompson reached the 600-yard plateau on the ground.
Expect that trend to continue as the Bulldogs have another full backfield with returning seniors Lance McCoy, Landen Roberts, Shane Stanfill, Mardariries Miles and Trent Balderson all in the mix.
The Bulldogs have another experienced group to block the way for whoever is carrying the ball with three returners on the offensive line.
Lefty Wes Hinson stands to be the team’s new signal caller, taking over for Thompson.
St. Clair will be without its top two pass rushers from a year ago as well as two key members of its secondary, all lost to graduation. However, Robbins’ teams always find a way to play hard-nose football on the defensive side of the ball.
As the St. Clair rushing attack eats up the clock, it creates a greater sense of urgency for the other team to make the most of a smaller amount of possessions.
Perryville has hovered around the .500 mark with between four and six wins each of the past three seasons. The Pirates were right on that mark last season, going 5-5.
The Pirates will be led by senior quarterback Evan Daugherty, who threw for 696 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions last season in the seven Perryville games where statistics were available.
Daugherty was more effective keeping the ball himself in those games, rushing for 879 yards and 13 scores on the ground.
Senior Dawson Camden is the team’s top receiving threat, catching 14 passes for 250 yards and four scores.
Perryville spread out its rushing attack among 12 different ballcarriers other than the quarterback in 2019. Of the seven games where statistics were available, none of those runners amassed more than 200 yards.
Cuba at Sullivan
Ball control should be the key to the opener between black and gold teams.
Sullivan hosts Cuba Friday at 7 p.m.
Cuba Head Coach Tim Duarte knows the Eagles will work to control the clock with a running attack. He knows his team needs to control the ball and avoid turnovers to be competitive.
Cuba found some success near the end of last season as well, ending at 5-6.
Eddie Haar takes over a Sullivan team that went 7-3 last fall. Last year’s head coach Cody Davis has taken over as the school’s athletic director.
Haar said top players for his team include quarterbacks Devyn Harmon and Gabe Dace, running backs Alex Goly and Ian King, Lineman Derek Johnson, linebackers Ty Shetley and Ethan Hurt and defensive backs Dillon Farrell and Jason Blankenship.
“ We have a lot of guys battling for spots,” Haar said. “We expect to play a lot of guys on both sides of the football.”
Duarte said his team is pretty much set in stone and has several top returning players, including quarterback-safety Mason Pfeiffer, receiver-cornerback Alan O’Neal, end-linebacker Dylan Keough, lineman Wyatt Whitaker and linemen-linebackers Zack Minardi and Brian DeClue.
Duarte knows Sullivan is built around its offensive line.
“Their fullback runs hard,” said Duarte. “Their offensive line is big and strong.”
Haar said there are many unknowns heading into the opening game.
“With no summer camp and no jamboree, we really don’t know, we have to be prepared for anything,” Haar said.
Duarte hopes to continue Cuba’s positive momentum.
“Cuba football may be young (22 years I think), but we are starting to turn a corner as far as a program as a whole,” Duarte said.
KTUI Radio will have coverage of this game.
Hermann at Montgomery County
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic can stop the annual Highway 19 rivalry game between Hermann’s Bearcats and Montgomery County’s Wildcats. This meeting will take place in Montgomery City.
Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons said ball security, time of possession and penalties will play a major role in determining Friday’s winner.
“They are well coached and do a good job of getting the ball to playmakers in space,” Emmons said.
Emmons said a lot of players will see playing time. Top players to watch include sophomore quarterback-free safety Parker Anderson, senior running back-linebacker Brody Fredrick, senior lineman Sam Hurst and junior lineman Schuler Erickson and senior running back-linebacker Holden Ash.
Montgomery County is expected to be led by running back Logan Hutcheson. At quarterback, either Drake Deuser or Adam Czerniewski could be the starter.
Owensville at Potosi
Owensville’s Dutchmen are looking to reverse last year’s 44-28 loss in the season opener to the Washington County club.
The Dutchmen return junior Brendan Decker at quarterback and he earned All-FRC honors last fall, throwing for 1,659 yards and 18 touchdowns and running for 487 yards.
Other key returners are FRC honorees Austin Lowder at running back and Derek Brandt at receiver. Both are juniors. Lowder ran for 529 yards and seven touchdowns while Brandt had 814 receiving yards on 38 catches with seven scores.
Defensively, seniors TC Fisher and Garret West return after earning All-FRC honors at linebacker last year. Fisher made 114 stops with one sack and two fumble recoveries. West had 89 total tackles with three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Potosi went 6-5 last year, losing to Kennett in the Class 3 District 1 semifinals.
In other games Friday night:
• St. James visits Salem;
• Warrenton plays at Wentzville Liberty; and
• Wright City visits the Clopton-Elsberry cooperative team.