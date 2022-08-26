The lights on Friday nights are ready to start shining again.
The first week of high school football returns this week and the 10 area teams are involved in seven different contests to open the new fall campaign.
Three games pit area teams against each other this week — Washington at Union, St. Francis Borgia at Pacific and Cuba at Owensville.
Other games include St. Clair at Potosi, Northwest at Sullivan, Hermann at Montgomery County and Salem at St. James.
Washington at Union
The host Wildcats and visiting Blue Jays top the Missourian’s media poll to open the season.
Union is coming off an unbeaten regular season in 2021. The team ended with a 10-1 record after falling to Vashon in the district championship game.
The Wildcats have eight starters back on offense and seven on defense. The offense is led by senior quarterback Liam Hughes, a three-year starter who was second in the area in passing in 2021.
On the other side of the ball, Washington has seven starters back on offense and eight on defense.
Washington could lean even more heavily on the running game this season with multiple experienced running backs returning and a change at quarterback due to graduation.
The Blue Jays also boast a top-notch offensive line led by NCAA Division I recruits Trevor Buhr (Iowa State) and Mark Hensley (Northern Illinois).
Borgia at Pacific
In 2021, Pacific knocked off Borgia for the first time since 1995 and the Knights went on to a 1-9 campaign, its fewest wins in a season since 1960.
The Indians’ prolific offense is tasked with reloading at the other skill positions this season to surround returning junior quarterback Luke Meyer.
Junior fullback Raidon Fowler looks primed to carry a good share of the work out of a backfield that graduated a pair of star running backs.
The Indians were without Meyer at their home jamboree last week. If he is unable to play in Week 1, look for freshman Seth Stack to continue running the offense after doing so in the scrimmage.
Having taken their lumps with a youthful roster last fall, Borgia has seven starters back on offense and seven on defense.
Returning junior quarterback Koen Zeltmann, a three-time state track medalist, leads the Knights’ offense.
St. Clair at Potosi
This is the first meeting between the Bulldogs and the Trojans since 2019 due to the interference of quarantines for St. Clair in each of the past two years.
St. Clair has led the rivalry definitively, winning each of the last three meetings by an average difference of three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-4 season and bring back nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
St. Clair has 30 lettermen coming back, including 2021’s leading rushers on the team, junior Skyler Sanders and senior Cameron Simcox, and both players who saw time under center last fall, seniors Anthony Broeker and Gabe Martinez.
Cuba at Owensville
The Dutchmen were both the No. 2 team in the Four Rivers and in the Missourian poll in 2021.
However, Nathan Cabot’s squad has some big holes to fill after a 9-3 campaign as the Dutchmen return just five offensive starters. Owensville brings back seven starters on defense.
Cuba had a 1-9 season in 2021. Owensville has won at least the last eight meetings between the two teams.
Northwest at Sullivan
The Eagles completed a 5-6 season last fall and bring back almost the entire lineup on offense, losing only one 2021 starter.
Sullivan brings back seven defensive starters as well from a team that finished 3-3 in the FRC.
The two teams are new to each other’s schedule. Northwest went 5-5 in 2021 and has lost a dozen members of that team to graduation.
Hermann at
Montgomery County
The Bearcats have eight returning starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-7 run.
Returning quarterback Trenton Lampkin and running back Parker Anderson figure to be key role players on the offensive side of the ball again for Hermann.
Montgomery County, 6-4 in 2021, won last year’s meeting in Hermann, 31-16, breaking a run of eight consecutive Bearcat victories.
Salem at St. James
St. James epitomized a team playing its best football in the final weeks of the season last year, posting a 2-9 record, but upsetting St. Clair in the first round of the district playoffs in Week 10.
The Tigers also had Union on the ropes, taking a 17-8 lead over the Wildcats into halftime in Week 8.
St. James will need to reload some on the offensive side of the ball after losing six of its 2021 starters. However, the team brings back nine starters on defense.
Salem has won at least the last 15 meetings in this battle of Tigers, dating back to 2000.